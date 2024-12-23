69-year-old man dies after fight with 71-year-old neighbour over bumping into each other

Elderly neighbours fight after accidental collision, 69-year-old man dies

A 69-year-old man died and a 71-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation at 805 King George’s Ave on Sunday (22 Dec).

According to Shin Min Daily News, the dispute is believed to have started when the 69-year-old was upset over his neighbour’s refusal to apologise after they accidentally bumped into each other near the block.

The disagreement escalated when the 69-year-old confronted the 71-year-old with a stick.

Man collapses after violent scuffle

In response, the 71-year-old grabbed a knife to defend himself, leading to a fight that left bloodstains all over the HDB corridor.

After the confrontation, the 69-year-old, injured, stumbled downstairs and collapsed at the lift lobby.

It is believed that he had a heart condition, and he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

71-year-old man arrested

Police told Shin Min Daily News that preliminary investigations indicate the dispute between the two men escalated into a physical altercation.

The 69-year-old was found unconscious and injured, and was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the 71-year-old involved in the incident has been arrested on charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.