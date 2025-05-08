New Pope Leo XIV has been elected, the 1st-ever American pope

New Pope Leo XIV was elected after two-day conclave in Vatican City

A new Pope Leo XIV has been elected — he is an American formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost.

The good news was signalled by white smoke, which was emitted from a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday (8 May) evening local time (9 May Singapore time).

New Pope elected during 4th vote of conclave

133 Roman Catholic cardinals from 70 countries, including Archbishop of Singapore William Goh, had been sequestered in a conclave since 7 May to decide on a new Pope.

However, this did not happen that day, with black smoke from the chimney indicating that a two-thirds majority had not chosen him.

They returned on Thursday morning for two more votes, with black smoke still following.

It was only after the fourth vote on Thursday evening that white smoke emerged, to cheers from the jubilant crowd at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican City.

New Pope Leo XIV elected as first American pope

The election of the new Pope comes almost three weeks after the passing of the Pope Francis aged 88 on 21 April.

Pope Leo XIV was originally from Chicago and served as the head of the church’s Dicastery for Bishops — meaning he oversees the selection of new bishops, according to CBS News.

He is also a citizen of Peru, where he served for many years.

This is a developing news story, please check back for updates.

