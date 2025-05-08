 SG Election Notice
New Pope Leo XIV has been elected, the 1st-ever American pope

International Latest News

The jubilant crowd at St Peter's Square cheered when they saw the white smoke.

By - 9 May 2025, 1:06 am

New Pope Leo XIV was elected after two-day conclave in Vatican City

A new Pope Leo XIV has been elected — he is an American formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost.

Source: Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on YouTube

The good news was signalled by white smoke, which was emitted from a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday (8 May) evening local time (9 May Singapore time).

Source: Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on YouTube

New Pope elected during 4th vote of conclave

133 Roman Catholic cardinals from 70 countries, including Archbishop of Singapore William Goh, had been sequestered in a conclave since 7 May to decide on a new Pope.

However, this did not happen that day, with black smoke from the chimney indicating that a two-thirds majority had not chosen him.

Source: Vatican News on YouTube

They returned on Thursday morning for two more votes, with black smoke still following.

It was only after the fourth vote on Thursday evening that white smoke emerged, to cheers from the jubilant crowd at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican City.

Source: Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on YouTube

New Pope Leo XIV elected as first American pope

The election of the new Pope comes almost three weeks after the passing of the Pope Francis aged 88 on 21 April.

Pope Leo XIV was originally from Chicago and served as the head of the church’s Dicastery for Bishops — meaning he oversees the selection of new bishops, according to CBS News.

He is also a citizen of Peru, where he served for many years.

 

 

Source: Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on YouTube

This is a developing news story, please check back for updates.

Also read: MS Explains: Can a S’porean become Pope? How the Catholic Church picks its leader

Featured image adapted from Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on YouTube.

