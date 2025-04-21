Pope Francis dies at 88, delivered Easter greeting just a day before his passing

Pope Francis dies at age 88

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced on Monday (21 April).

Speaking from the pope’s residence at the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta, the Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber said:

Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.

In February 2025, the head of the Catholic Church was hospitalised with bronchitis and remained in care for over a month.

His health continued to decline in the months that followed.

Date of funeral yet to be announced

According to Vatican News, the late pope had approved the second edition of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis — the liturgical book for papal funeral rites — in April 2024.

This updated rite will guide his own funeral, the date of which has yet to be announced.

The revised edition includes instructions on how the pope’s remains are to be handled after death.

Pope Francis had requested that the rites be simple and focus on the Church’s faith in the Risen Christ.

“The renewed rite seeks to emphasise even more that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world,” said Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies.

Pope suffered from bronchitis & pneumonia

The pope — born Jorge Mario Bergoglio — had part of his lung removed in his early 20s in his hometown in Argentina, following a severe respiratory infection.

He was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on 14 Feb after experiencing bronchitis symptoms for several days.

His condition gradually worsened, and on 18 Feb, he was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

After 38 days in hospital, he was discharged and returned to Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery.

On 6 April, just two weeks after leaving hospital, Pope Francis made a surprise appearance at St Peter’s Square following Mass, still in a wheelchair and using nasal breathing tubes.

A day before his death, on 20 April, he greeted the crowd with a “Happy Easter” after Mass, before his aide read out his Easter message and blessing.

Pope Francis visited Singapore in September 2024

Pope Francis became pope on 13 March 2013, following the death of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI.

He was the first pope from the Americas and the Southern Hemisphere, and the first non-European Bishop of Rome since Syrian-born Gregory III, who died in 741.

The late pope visited Singapore on 11 September 2024, marking the first papal visit to the country in nearly four decades.

During his visit, he praised the people of Singapore, describing them as “very friendly” and “always smiling”.

Also read: Pope Francis touches down in S’pore, marking first papal visit in nearly 4 decades

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Vatican News.