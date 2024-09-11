Pope Francis touches down in S’pore, marking first papal visit in nearly 4 decades

Pope Francis begins Singapore visit on Wednesday afternoon

At around 2.52pm on Wednesday (11 Sept), Pope Francis arrived in Singapore, kickstarting his 3-day visit to the Little Red Dot, reports the Vatican News.

The visit marks the fourth and final leg of his Apostolic Journey to Asia and Oceania and has been highly anticipated.

The Holy Father’s visit is his first ever to Singapore, and only the second time ever that a Pope has ever visited the Lion City.

The previous Papal visit to Singapore was in 1986 when the late Pope John Paul II had docked the shores of the city.

MP Edwin Tong welcomes the Pope at Changi Airport

The head of the Catholic Church was welcomed by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Edwin Tong. He was accompanied by Ms Janet Ang, Singapore’s non-resident ambassador to the Vatican.

Upon his arrival, Pope Francis was greeted by a performance of the local classic Singapore Town, reports Channel News Asia (CNA).

He was then brought to Jurassic Mile along Airport Boulevard, where around 1,000 volunteers who helped organise the visit greeted him weariinf the colours of the Vatican flag, yellow and white.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Tong shared his experience of welcoming the Vatican leader.

“Many Singaporeans, including Cardinal William Goh, who despite, first the heat, then later the rain, turned out in numbers to welcome Pope Francis to our shores at Changi Airport and Jurassic Mile,” Mr Tong wrote in his post.

He also added that the theme of the visit, Unity and Hope, is an “apt and timely one”.

“Singapore is one of the world’s most religiously diverse countries,” Mr Tong said.

Our multicultural and inclusive community is central to Singapore’s identity.

He added that the Singapore government “works closely with our religious and community leaders”, including the Catholic Church and that it had made numerous contributions to Singapore, “particularly in the fields such as charitable work, education, and their commitment to our inclusive and harmonious society”.

The Pope will be in Singapore for 3-day visit

The 87-year-old leader commenced his 12-day Apostolic Journey on Monday (2 Sept) which saw him visit Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste and finally, Singapore.

His duties in Singapore will officially begin on Thursday (12 Sept) with a welcome ceremony at the Parliament House, reports CNA.

Next, he will proceed to the National University of Singapore (NUS) for a state address before heading to the National Stadium for a Holy Mass in the afternoon.

The Vatican leader will then make his way to the Catholic nursing home, St Theresa’s Home, on Friday (13 Sept).

Afterwards, he will be involved in an inter-religious meeting at Catholic Junior College before concluding his Asian tour.

