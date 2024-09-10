Pope Francis’ visit to Singapore: Singapore Sports Hub urges mass attendees not to drive

With Pope Francis’ highly anticipated visit to Singapore drawing closer, excitement is building for the Papal Mass, set to be held at the National Stadium on 12 September.

However, in light of the large crowds expected to attend, the Singapore Sports Hub has issued an advisory to ensure smooth proceedings for all visitors.

Public urged to take public transport

Pope Francis will be visiting Singapore from Sept 11 to 13 — the last leg of his four-nation Asia Pacific tour.

In anticipation of heavy road traffic and potential delays, the Singapore Sports Hub is strongly advising all attendees to avoid driving. Visitors are encouraged to take public transport, notably the MRT or bus.

For those requiring private hire or personal car transport, do note that vehicle access will be limited. All vehicles entering Car Park D will be subject to police security checks, and the car park has limited capacity. Attendees should plan ahead and arrive early to avoid delays.

Several venues will also be closed in preparation for the papal visit, including the 100PLUS Promenade, Splash-N-Surf, Skate Park, and Hard Courts. These areas will be closed from 10.30pm on 11 Sept through to 12 Sept.

Visitors are advised to check the Sports Hub website for updates on closures.

Advisory for Papal Mass attendees

For those attending the mass, the Sports Hub has released several key reminders to ensure a seamless experience. Patrons are encouraged to travel light, bringing only essential items, as there will be no deposit services available at the stadium.

Additionally, re-entry into the stadium will not be permitted once attendees have entered.

There are amenities such as water dispensers, restrooms, and concession stands available within the venue for those who are in need of refreshments.

Volunteers in yellow and white striped T-shirts will be on hand to assist anyone needing help during the event.

Papal Mass livestream for those unable to attend

While thousands of devotees will gather at the National Stadium for this historic event, those unable to attend in person can still witness the mass via a livestream.

The 87-year-old pontiff had started his 11-day tour in Jakarta, Indonesia on 3 Sept, before travelling to Papua New Guinea.

He then headed to Timor-Leste on Monday and is scheduled to arrive in Singapore at 2.15pm on Sept 11.

His itinerary here includes a welcome ceremony at Parliament House and visiting elderly residents at St Theresa’s Home. The Papal Mass at the National Stadium will be the biggest in Singapore.

