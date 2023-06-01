16 New Trains Will Operate On North-South & East-West MRT, Cabins More Spacious With Panoramic Windows

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

16 New Trains Will Replace Early Generation Ones On North-South & East-West MRT Line

Good news for commuters who often take the green and red MRT lines, as the two oldest lines will be refreshed with new trains soon.

From 4 June, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will progressively introduce 16 new trains to the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL).

The new trains boast improved features including more space for strollers and wheelchair users. Ergonomic perch seats also accommodate more passengers in each cabin.

These trains will replace NSEWL’s oldest fleet of six-car trains, some of which have been running since over 30 years ago.

New and improved MRT trains to be begin operation from 4 Jun

According to a news release by the LTA, 16 new trains will progressively start passenger service on the NSEWL from 4 June.

Two new trains will begin operations each month, replacing two from the original fleets.

The older trains will be decommissioned.

These 16 new trains are among 106 that LTA purchased for the NSEWL. They purchased 66 of the trains in 2018, and the other 40 in 2020.

The new trains feature a ‘pulse’ design on their exterior, apparently a feature that the public voted for.

The new cabins also have wide, panoramic windows, allowing commuters to better enjoy the scenery on the go.

Changes in the seating arrangement also afford more space for wheelchair users and caregivers. No more wriggling among other commuters as there’s enough room for assistive devices.

Additionally, ergonomic perch seats replace some of the regular seats in each cabin.

The frees up some space, so more commuters can squeeze into the cabins during peak periods.

In addition to more passenger capacity, the new trains will have enhanced technological features.

An example would be the LCD display system above each door, which shows route and station information.

Each train also comes with a self-test system, which will check if they’re fit for operation before services begin daily.

The system comes with condition-monitoring features that can pre-emptively identify emerging faults in the future.

These features will apparently enhance the reliability of trains, and allow for efficient maintenance of them.

Adopt a decommissioned train or its parts

As part of their sustainability efforts, LTA is offering the decommissioned old train cars or their individual parts to community partners who can give them a new lease of life.

They have already worked with Skool4Kidz, SUTD, the Rainbow Centre and a few non-profit organisations to upcycle train parts.

ITE College West has also upcycled an entire train car for educational purposes.

That said, if you’re interested in acquiring a retired train for yourself, or would like to upcycle train parts, you can email LTA at LTA_Train_Repurpose@lta.gov.sg.

29 new trains for North East & Circle Line

Besides the NSEWL, LTA also acquired 29 new trains for the North East Line (NEL) and Circle Line (CCL).

Six of them will add capacity when the NEL Extension begins operation and 23 will be part of CCL 6.

LTA has handed over the new NEL trains to SBS Transit for operational testing. Meanwhile, they’ve received only two of the new CCL trains, which will undergo testing and commissioning before their handover.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Transport, Singapore on Facebook and @ltasg on TikTok.