Man Suspected Of Pushing Woman Onto New York City Subway Tracks, Gets Arrested By Police

NYC Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Pushing Woman Onto Subway Tracks

In January this year, a woman tragically lost her life after a man pushed her in front of a subway train in New York City.

A similar case recently took place in the same city again, but fortunately, the victim is still alive.

Last Sunday (5 Jun), security cameras captured footage of a man allegedly pushing a woman onto the train tracks in the Bronx.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 6/5/22 at approx. 4:40 PM, at the Westchester Ave/Jackson Ave subway station in the Bronx, the suspect pushed a 52-year-old female onto the southbound tracks. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/PodSc33vnG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 7, 2022

The woman was subsequently hospitalised for her injuries. Local authorities also arrested a man in conjunction with the incident.

Man pushes woman onto subway tracks in NYC

On Tuesday (7 Jun), the New York City Police Department (NYPD) posted a video on Twitter showing a man shoving a woman onto the train tracks.

They revealed that the assault occurred on Sunday (5 Jun) at the Jackson Avenue subway station in the Bronx.

The shocking clip shows a man in a white tank top and blue baseball cap grabbing a woman from behind.

He then tosses her onto the train tracks before casually leaving the scene.

According to Reuters, the victim, a 52-year-old woman, was hospitalised but is in stable condition. She reportedly suffered cuts and a broken collarbone.

Fortunately, surrounding bystanders managed to help her get off the tracks before a train arrived.

Following the assault, local authorities offered a reward of S$4,800 (US$3,500) for any information that could lead to the arrest of the attacker.

NBC News reports that officers arrested Theodore Ellis, a 30-year-old Bronx resident, upon receiving a tip.

Ellis now faces charges of assault and reckless endangerment. Ellis has not yet provided a comment, and it is unclear if he has a lawyer.

Frequency of crimes in NYC subway

NYC has one of the world’s largest and most-travelled subway systems. Unfortunately, the stations have also been experiencing an alarming frequency of crimes.

Reuters notes that such incidents have reportedly skyrocketed this year, with 743 felonies occurring on the subway by the end of April.

In April, a man carried out an attack on a Brooklyn subway car, injuring at least 20 commuters.

A concerning number of cases where passengers were pushed onto subway tracks led New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams to vow to ramp up patrols and reach out to those with mental illnesses earlier this year.

More safety measures in subway stations

It’s terrifying to think that one can encounter such aggressive individuals in broad daylight even while minding their own business.

Hopefully, local authorities can do more to ensure the safety of passengers in such areas, such as installing barriers like those found in Singapore’s MRT stations. Perhaps, these measures can help prevent such incidents in the future.

MS News wishes the woman a speedy recovery, and we hope she can heal properly from this undoubtedly traumatic experience.

