S’pore actress Ng Suan Loi dies aged 88, she appeared in several Jack Neo movies

Actress Ng Suan Loi dies peacefully after undergoing spinal surgery

Madam Ng Suan Loi (黄碹蕊), also known as Auntie Jingjing (晶晶阿姨), a local actress, has passed away at the age of 88.

She was a recognisable face, having acted in several hit movies by director Jack Neo.

Ng Suan Loi passes away on 5 April

Mdm Ng’s death was announced by her family in a Facebook post last Saturday (6 April).

According to the obituary, she passed away on Friday (5 April).

She leaves behind two sons, two daughters, their respective spouses, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She died peacefully surrounded by family

Mdm Ng’s older daughter Ke Pinfeng (transliterated from Mandarin), 68, told Shin Min Daily News that her mother had undergone minor surgery on her spine.

She was recovering well and even travelled to Malaysia for four days last month.

During the family gathering overseas, she enjoyed herself and didn’t seem to be having any health problems, Ms Ke said.

However, at about 11pm on Thursday (4 April) night, her domestic helper told the family that Mdm Ng was suffering from severe asthma.

Despite taking medicine three times, she was still having breathing difficulties.

She was sent to hospital with heart palpitations and a high fever and spent one night in the Emergency Department while still conscious.

The next afternoon, her condition worsened and she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, where she died peacefully surrounded by family.

Ng Suan Loi started acting at 60

Unlike most actors, Mdm Ng didn’t start while young — in fact, she became an actress only at the age of 60.

She was reportedly interviewed by China broadcaster CCTV in their “华人世界” (Chinese World) programme some years ago, in which she told them she joined acting classes in 2006.

Acting was a childhood dream of hers that she had to put aside in order to work as a seamstress to support her family, especially when her husband lost his job.

Ms Ke said even though her mother started acting at 60, she was a committed actor, insisting on working even when she wasn’t feeling well.

She appeared in several Jack Neo films

Mdm Ng eventually started acting in movies and commercials, including for brands like Fragrance Bak Kwa.

But she’s arguably best known for her appearances in several iconic Jack Neo films, including “Money No Enough 2”, “I Not Stupid Too” and “Long Long Time Ago” editions 1 and 2.

Ms Ke said her mother’s favourite film was “Long Long Time Ago”, where she acted as Mark Lee and Aileen Tan’s mother. During filming, she would travel to Ipoh every few days and return with snacks for the family.

The cast of “Long Long Time Ago” attended the wake the other day, Ms Ke said. They described Mdm Ng as very hardworking and even willing to film overnight.

Her family was always supportive of her acting as long as she was happy, her daughter added: “She was a woman of her word and very steadfast and hardworking.”

The wake is being held at Block 546B Woodlands Drive 16, with the cortège leaving for Mandai Crematorium on Wednesday (10 April).

Also read: Veteran HK actor Forest Chan who often played gangsters in TVB dramas dies

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Obit.sg and Long Long Time Ago on Facebook.