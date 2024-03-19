Veteran HK actor Forest Chan who often played gangsters in TVB dramas dies

Veteran HK actor Forest Chan dies on 15 March

Forest Chan (陈均榕) or Ti-ko Chen, a veteran Hong Kong (HK) actor who often portrayed gangsters in TVB dramas, passed away last Friday (15 March).

The 76-year-old was sent to the hospital after feeling unwell at home. He subsequently died from pneumonia.

The veteran actor reportedly had no health issues before his demise and was in good spirits.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Chan started feeling unwell last Friday (15 March) when he was at home and was conveyed to the hospital.

At the hospital, a doctor diagnosed the 76-year-old with pneumonia.

He succumbed to the condition later that day in the hospital.

Prior to his demise, Chan was in good health and spirits.

In fact, he had gone out for tea with his friends just a few months before, stated Sin Chew Daily.

The actor, however, turned down an invitation to attend a dinner organised by the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild days before his passing.

Starred in more than 280 TV series

Yahoo News Taiwan reported that Chan joined the entertainment industry in 1969 and joined TVB in 1979.

He was renowned for his portrayal of villains and gangsters, earning him the nickname of ‘Imperial Adulterer’ (御用奸角).

Throughout his career, which spanned more than four decades, Chan starred in about 280 TV series and movies.

Some notable ones include ‘The Legend of the Condor Heroes’ (射雕英雄传), ‘The Deer and the Cauldron’ (鹿鼎记), and ‘Love And Passion’ (万水千山总是情).

Chinese news site yzwb.net reported that Chan’s last work was ‘Sinister Beings 2’ (逆天奇案2), which has yet to air.

