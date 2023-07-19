Leon Perera & Nicole Seah ‘Disappointed In Themselves’ For Hurting Their Loved Ones: Pritam Singh

Pritam Singh Says Leon Perera & Nicole Seah Feel Disappointed In Themselves

Workers’ Party (WP) members Leon Perera and Nicole Seah, who recently admitted to having an affair with each other, feel “disappointed” in themselves for the pain their affair had caused their families.

That was the conclusion party secretary-general Pritam Singh arrived at after speaking to the pair on Monday (17 July), the same day a video of them holding hands at a restaurant went viral.

Moving forward, Mr Singh hopes both families will find the strength to move on from the incident.

Leon Perera’s family made aware of the affair only recently

Mr Singh was asked on Wednesday (19 July) about Mr Perera and Ms Seah’s reactions during the confrontation.

He said he had concluded that the pair were “disappointed in themselves” for causing hurt to their families. For Ms Seah, in particular, she felt sorry towards her husband and mother.

This was especially the case for Mr Perera, whose family was only recently made aware of the improper relationship.

Ms Seah, on the other hand, had spoken to her family before this. “So the process of healing started much earlier,” said Mr Singh.

Describing families as a crucible of strength, he expressed his hope that both families will find the strength to recover and move on.

Mr Perera’s driver alerted Pritam & other party members to the rendezvous

Earlier in the press conference, Mr Singh said he was informed by Mr Perera’s driver sometime between late-2020 and early-2021 that Mr Perera had been meeting Ms Seah “very often” at restaurants and hotels.

The driver also claimed that the pair were seen hugging and holding hands.

However, Mr Singh said there was no “evidence or corroborative information to support the allegations”.

When confronted, Mr Perera claimed that the driver’s allegations were untrue. He was also about to terminate the driver’s services at the time due to an ongoing dispute.

Mr Singh also said that he and other WP members had only seen the now-viral video for the first time when it surfaced on Monday (17 July).

Upon seeing the video, Mr Singh said he arranged to meet Ms Seah and Mr Perera separately that afternoon.

Both admitted to the affair, which was said to have started after the 2020 General Election, but had stopped “some time ago”.

Both senior party members have resigned, effective immediately.

