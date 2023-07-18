7 Nicole Seah Highs & Lows In Her Rollercoaster Career Since 2011 General Elections

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Nicole Seah & Her Career Highs & Lows In The Public Eye

In 2011, Ms Nicole Seah wow-ed the crowds with her impassioned speeches as a young politician.

She joined politics soon after graduating from university.

Over the years, Ms Seah has been candid about sharing her struggles as someone in the public eye.

From being accused of dating a married man in 2013 to her much-anticipated return to politics in 2020, we take a look at her career highs and lows.

1. Nicole Seah made an impression in the 2011 General Elections

At just 24 years old, Ms Nicole Seah campaigned as a part of the National Solidarity Party (NSP) in the 2011 General Elections.

Not only that, her eloquence at the party’s rallies made her a popular figure in politics.

“I look at NSP, and they appear to have only one person in charge and the four men are leaving it to the young lady to campaign and say all the things,” said Goh Chok Tong.

Nicole Seah was up against Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong in the Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

As it turns out, MS Seah made quite an impression on the residents with the NSP winning 43.4% of the votes.

Mr Goh also attributed NSP’s performance to Ms Seah.

“She communicated very well,” he said to the media in 2011. “She spoke quite persuasively to the younger people as well as some older people.”

2. Juggled a full-time job in advertising before resigning from NSP

Ms Seah was working in advertising while juggling her commitments as a rising politician.

“Days were spent at my advertising job. Evenings I filled with talks, forums, or walkabouts,” she said in an interview with Her World.

However, a series of health complications and personal issues led her to lose two jobs in 2013.

In March 2014, Ms Seah moved to Thailand to work at IPG Mediabrands’ Bangkok office and announced her resignation from NSP a few months later in August.

She then had a stint as a senior strategist at the advertising agency, VML, after her NSP resignation.

3. Received rape & death threats after elections

While Ms Seah made an impact in the 2011 General Elections, her newfound fame came at a cost.

She shared the darker side of being a young woman in the public eye with Her World in 2014.

On top of clocking “16-hour days on average”, Ms Seah reportedly received death and rape threats through email and Twitter.

These incidents allegedly started “right after elections”.

Recounting an incident where an anonymous caller had reached out to her office, she said:

I picked it [the phone] up and heard breathing followed by two minutes of maniacal laughter.

Ms Seah had also made a police report after finding pink tinsel and illegible notes left at her front door.

4. Nicole Seah accused of dating a married man in 2013

Not only that, Ms Seah’s social life also became a point of scrutiny by the public and mass media.

In 2013, Lianhe Wanbao and AsiaOne inaccurately reported that she was dating a married man, Mr Steven Goh.

However, this was not true as Mr Goh was a divorcee.

Yahoo News Singapore reported that the two news sites, then run by the Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), publicly apologised to Ms Seah for their errors.

Unfortunately, the damage was done as Ms Seah ended the “eight-month relationship” after the incident.

5. Found love after 2013 media allegations

Thankfully, Ms Seah found a match in Bryan, a Singapore engineer based in Australia, who would soon be her husband and the father of her children.

The two met sometime in 2013 while she was on holiday in Australia and subsequently started dating despite being in different countries.

Ms Seah and Bryan got married in a small solemnisation ceremony at the Registry of Marriages (ROM) in August 2015.

6. Nicole Seah acted in a minor role in SG50 film ‘1965’ (2015)

Outside of politics and advertising, Ms Seah has also dabbled in acting.

She played a minor role in the film 1965 (2015) where she acted alongside MediaCorp artist Qi Yuwu.

In the film, Ms Seah acts as Mei — a quietly supportive housewife who is devoted to her husband and family.

The film’s director Daniel Yun told The Straits Times (ST) that Ms Seah has “that thing we call the X factor that we find in one in a million”.

7. Returned to politics in 2020 General Elections after hiatus

After years of being on hiatus, Ms Nicole Seah returned to campaign for the 2020 General Elections — this time for the Workers’ Party (WP).

Ms Seah contested the East Coast GRC against a PAP team led by Mr Heng Swee Keat.

Speaking about her return to politics at a virtual press conference, she shared:

To be honest, I’m having a very stable career right now, my personal life is in a very good state.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that she had been volunteering with the WP since 2015.

At the time, the 33-year-old was an associate director at a multinational marketing group.

The fight for East Coast GRC came close that year as the WP lost to the PAP by a narrow 6.78% margin.

Nicole Seah takes the spotlight once again

Unfortunately for Ms Nicole Seah, she has since captured public attention once again, three years after returning to politics.

The video of her and fellow party member Leon Perera made waves when it was first leaked on 17 July.

However, the WP has yet to release a statement regarding their investigations.

