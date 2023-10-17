No Need To Wipe Tables After Use At Public Eateries, But No Littering Either: NEA

NEA Says No Need For Diners To Wipe Tables After Use

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has issued a clarification regarding its regulations on keeping tables clean at public eateries.

They said that while there is no need for diners at hawker centres, coffeeshops, and food courts to wipe the tables after use, they should not be leaving any litter behind either.

This is in response to a video of an exchange between an NEA enforcement officer and a diner outside Tekka Market and Hawker Centre.

For not clearing his table when he left, the diner received a warning from the NEA.

On Tuesday (17 Oct), NEA issued a statement on Facebook addressing a recent viral video on social media.

The diner had questioned whether it is necessary for him to wipe the table if he dirties it, to which the officer replied in the affirmative.

Disagreeing with what the officer said, the diner then retorted saying that it is not his duty to wipe the table.

In their statement, NEA stated that the diner received a warning for not clearing his glass and drink can when he left the table.

Diners should not leave litter on or around the tables, but no need to wipe

Next, NEA clarified the claims made in the video.

They highlighted that diners at hawker centres, coffeeshops, and food courts do not need to wipe the tables after use.

However, the agency reminded the public that they should not be leaving litter on or around the tables either.

These include but are not limited to:

tissues

wet wipes

drink

shells

bones

“We encourage diners to keep the table clean as a gesture of courtesy to the next diner,” they wrote.

Cleaners still responsible for maintenance and upkeep of cleanliness

Per an earlier press release from 31 May, the NEA already noted that it is an offence if a diner clears their trays and used crockery, but leaves behind tissues or empty drink cans, or food remnants such as shells and bones on the dining table.

The agency explained that no one should leave behind any litter in any public place outside of rubbish bins and designated waste collection points.

While dining out, diners can return their litter together with the used crockery at tray and crockery return stations instead.

Having said that, cleaners will still be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of cleanliness of dining places.

This includes regularly cleaning tables, as well as clearing and sorting used crockery at the tray return points.

“Returning one’s tray and used crockery will reduce the cleaners’ need to make frequent rounds to clear tables. They can instead focus on cleaning the tables, enabling faster turnover of tables during peak meal times,” said NEA.

