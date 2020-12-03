The North Face Has A Clearance Sale At Their Velocity @ Novena Square Pop-Up

The festive season is fast approaching and that also means one thing — lots of end-of-year sales.

From now till 13 Dec, The North Face will be having their annual clearance sale at a pop-up store at Velocity @ Novena Square.

And they’re offering up to 90% discounts on a wide selection of products.

Facebook page Outdoor Venture Branded Sale shared photos of the ongoing sales today (3 Dec), and here’s what we’ve found.

Get cold wear for your 2021 winter trips

While we may be ‘stuck’ in Singapore this year, we have our fingers crossed that next year will beckon more overseas adventures.

When that time comes, you’ll want to be prepared.

Winter gear is going at up to 70% off at The North Face’s Velocity @ Novena pop-up. From comfy long sleeve shirts to thicc coats, you’ll have no trouble upping your layering game on your next cold country trip.

Known for their down jackets’ waterproof and windproof qualities, the impressive collection at The North Face’s pop-up will surely keep you warm and toasty in harsh winter climates.

With such a wide selection, you might even find several jackets in different colours to match your daily holiday OOTDs.

You’ll also be able to find other winter accessories such as gloves to complete the look.

T-shirts & bags for use even in sunny Singapore

If you’re looking for something more practical in tropical Singapore, not to worry, as there will also be discounts on everyday items like t-shirts and bags.

No need to wait for mum to pick out a t-shirt when you can get a few pieces for yourself at 50% off.

Trekking junkies will have a hard time choosing from the wide variety of functional yet stylish bags on sale at up to 70% off.

Popular items like the aesthetic ‘fusebox’ daypacks and other haversacks for daily use are sold at lower prices too, so The North Face quite literally has your backs.

Footwear for leisure walks or intense hikes

Besides essential clothing and carriers, the pop-up store also has up to 80% discounts on different types of footwear.

Whether you’re looking for casual shoes for a leisure walk in the park or hardcore hiking boots, you’ll be sure to have a field day browsing through your options.

You can even find comfy slides and sandals for those quick trips to the nearby market.

All sale items appear to be organised based on the amount of discounts offered, so you’ll know just how sweet a deal you’re getting.

Enjoy discounts at The North Face pop-up store while stocks last

This is The North Face’s biggest sales of the year, so you might not want to miss it.

If you’re thinking of heading down, here are the pop-up store’s details.

Address: Velocity @ Novena Square, 238 Thomson Rd, #01-35/36/37, Singapore 307683

Dates: 1-13 Dec

Opening hours:

Fri – Sat & Public Holidays: 11am – 9.30pm

Sun – Thu: 11am – 9pm

Nearest MRT station: Novena

Do remember that the sale ends on 13 Dec, and only while stocks last.

So whether you’re thinking of grabbing some items for yourself or getting a Christmas gift for your loved ones, we’d suggest heading down soon.

