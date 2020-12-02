Eunos Toy Sale Till 13 Dec Has Christmas Gift Options For The Kiddos

Toys no doubt delight young ones, and evoke a sense of nostalgia in adults, so seeing shelves upon shelves of them at this Eunos warehouse may get many of us excited.

Facebook page Bearplaytomica shared about the Toys4Kids sale yesterday (1 Dec).

With an impressive collection of toys, you’re sure to find something for the young ones.

Here’s what you can expect from the ongoing sale that lasts till 13 Dec.

Eunos sale has classic characters from DC & Toy Story

The warehouse sale will feature some classic characters that will just never get old.

Toy Story figurines are available from $39, so you can pretend to be Andy and recreate scenes with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie just like in the movies.

Fans of DC superheroes like Superman and Batman will be able to get their hands on quality figurines to add to their personal collection.

These are currently going for just $15.

There’s something for Marvel fans too, so you can jio your buddies along to assemble and snap up some marvelous toys.

Samurai Star Wars figurines add an interesting twist

Loyal Star Wars lovers would have probably accumulated every collectible possible, but adding a little something different will be quite refreshing.

These samurai figurines of the Stormtroopers and C-3PO will certainly inject a bit of eccentricity to your collection.

Who knows, you may even find your next Star Wars centerpiece at the store.

Vast collection of Gundam toys

Gundam collectors may have a great deal of patience when building the models, but we bet they won’t be able to wait to get their hands on a piece at Toys4Kids’ sale.

With sets going for as low as $29, we’re sure they’ll head home with a few boxes in their shopping bags.

More sophisticated models are available too, for serious enthusiasts who want to expand their collections.

While you’re at it, consider getting other Bandai characters like Chopper Robo.

You may see what else is in store via Bearplaytomica’s Facebook post here.

One-stop shop for Christmas presents

If you’re planning a trip down already, do remember to register before going to the store as they strictly do not accept walk-ins. You may do so by messaging Toys4Kids here.

Once you’ve booked your slot, find out how to get to the Eunos warehouse via our quick guide:

Eunos Warehouse Complex

Address: 1 Kaki Bukit Road 2, #01-05, Singapore 417835

Dates: 2-13 Dec

Opening hours: 10am-6pm

Nearest MRT station: Eunos

With such a large collection of toys and figurines at discounted prices, you’ll be able to shop for Christmas gifts for the kiddos or bae.

Add this to your must-visit list and get presents to make your loved ones happy.

