North-South MRT Line Experiences Track Point Fault, Up To 25-Min Delay In Morning Commutes

Track Point Fault At Admiralty Causes Delay Along North-South Line

Singapore’s transport system is often pegged as being efficient and reliable.

However, at about 6.45am today (8 Feb), a track point fault issue between Admiralty and Sembawang occurred, causing a delay along the North-South Line (NSL). According to The Straits Times (ST), this is the second disruption the NSL has seen in three days.

Today’s train fault saw many commuters’ morning travels between Woodlands and Yishun extended by up to 25 minutes.

Free regular bus and bridging bus services were provided between Woodlands and Yishun MRT stations.

Delay due to track point fault between Admiralty & Sembawang MRT stations

SMRT Corporation first announced the disruption on their official Twitter page at 6.58am on Wednesday (8 Feb), where they advised commuters to factor in an additional 10 minutes to their commuting time due to a track point fault.

A track point fault refers to a glitch affecting the switch that allows trains to change tracks, noted ST.

In their update via Facebook shortly after their Tweet, SMRT Corporation detailed that the fault occurred at around 6.45am. Engineers were promptly deployed on site to fix the fault.

Although train services were still ongoing, commuters were advised to cater in additional time to their commutes as the trains would be moving at a slower speed in both directions.

SMRT Corporation’s latest update as of 10.48am stated that commuters may have to wait even longer, for up to 25 minutes.

North-South Line’s second disruption in three days

On Monday (6 Feb), a track fault near Woodlands MRT station also caused slight delays to commuter’s journeys along the NSL

The Thomson East Coast Line also experienced train faults on 2 Feb and 6 Feb, making today’s train fault the fourth MRT train disruption that has occurred in two weeks.

In light of the recent delays, we hope SMRT will look into any underlying issues to ensure smoother journeys for all.

Featured image adapted from @mrtsginfo on Twitter.