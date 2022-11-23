NEL Signalling Fault Causes 30-Min Delay On 23 Nov, Commuters Crowd At Platform

Signalling Fault On NEL Causes Delays, Free Bus Services Provided

On Wednesday (23 Nov) evening, a signalling fault occurred at Farrer Park MRT Station along the North East Line (NEL), resulting in a substantial delay to commuters’ journeys.

At one point, SBS Transit Ltd, which operates the service, warned of up to a 30-minute waiting time.

Train service reportedly resumed as of 6pm, nearly half an hour after the first situation update.

Signalling fault at Serangoon station causes delay on NEL

SBS Transit first alerted commuters to the disruption via an update on Facebook at 5.33pm.

At the time, they told commuters to expect an additional travel time of about 15 minutes.

Pictures taken at Serangoon MRT Station at about 5.38pm showed a large crowd gathered on the side of the platform where northbound trains were stopping. The other side of the platform was relatively empty.

An MS News reader at the scene said the crowd occupied roughly half of the entire platform.

Electronic signs warned commuters of the disruption and notified them about free regular bus services available in both directions of the MRT route.

In their latest update, SBS Transit announced that train service had resumed since 6pm. Free bus service also ended as of 6.11pm.

They apologised for the inconvenience that the sudden disruption caused.

