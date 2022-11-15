Travel Delay On North East Line Due To Signalling Fault, Commuters Advised To Use Alternative Routes

Expect Additional Waiting Time On NEL Due To Signalling Fault

On 15 Nov after 6.45pm, commuters on the North East Line (NEL) experienced a delay in their travelling time after a signalling fault was detected.

Crowds packed the station platforms as trains took longer than usual to arrive.

SBS Transit has apologised for the inconvenience caused and has deployed free buses along the line.

Crowded platforms as signalling fault cause delay on NEL

Commuters found themselves on crowded platforms due to delays during the evening peak hour on the North East Line.

An MS News reader shared the scene at the Serangoon MRT station platforms at around 7.42pm.

There was also a long queue seen waiting for free shuttle buses outside Serangoon MRT station.

As larger crowds form, travel time might be delayed longer than the stated 20 minutes.

Take alternative routes if possible

You may wish to use other MRT lines if you are at HarbourFront, Outram Park, Chinatown, Dhoby Ghaut, Little India or Serangoon stations, SBS Transit said.

Alternative routes include the Thomson-East Coast Line, which you can switch to at Outram Park, and the Circle Line if you’re at Serangoon or HarbourFront station.

Do check SBS Transit’s social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.

Featured image courtesy of an MS News reader.