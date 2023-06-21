North Vista Sec School Gets Review Bombed, Google Maps Admin Replies With Sassy Remarks

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Bad Reviews Of North Vista Secondary School Get Sassy Replies From Google Maps Admin

For many of us, our secondary school holds a permanent place in our hearts, given the fond memories we forged in campus together with our childhood friends.

That said, one supposed alumnus or staff from a school in Sengkang seems to be showing off their pride in a different way.

Recently, netizens discovered that the Google Maps admin for North Vista Secondary School has taken to replying bad reviews of the school with sassy remarks.

So savage and frequent are the replies that some who are not from the school are apparently leaving troll reviews just to get a response.

North Vista Secondary School’s Google Maps admin has no time for haters

Although it’s unclear when people started leaving bad reviews for the school, it seems to have an unusually high number of one-star reviews.

This may be indicative of a social media phenomenon called review bombing. This occurs when many users or a few users with multiple accounts leave negative reviews in hopes of damaging a product or service’s sales and popularity.

In response, the person who runs the Google Maps account of North Vista Secondary School has taken an unorthodox approach to counter the bad reviews — by replying with sassy remarks.

One user said the school is “trash” and has few facilities, even calling everyone there rude and a showoff. To that, the admin simply replied, “who asked”.

Another user said the school gave them post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), to which the admin shot back with “skill issue”, implying that the user was simply not competent enough.

One user called the school “lousy”, leading the admin to pull an Uno reverse card move and call his opinion lousy instead.

The admin also had no patience for another user who crafted a lengthy negative review, saying, “Hey man not cool man”.

At times, the admin would even take the passive-aggressive approach by simply agreeing with whatever criticism the review contained — case in point — this concise reply of “ikr (I know right)” to a one-star review.

Sassy replies are not reserved for negative reviews only

Interestingly, the Google Maps admin did not reserve their sassiness for negative reviews only.

More fascinating still was that the responses ranged from sarcastic to puzzling and even proud.

One user praised the school for taking good care of their child. The admin agreed and said their child received good support, albeit in video games instead of studies.

One of the more wholesome replies stemmed from a user who called the school’s owner a “W” — a gaming term for ‘win’. The admin simply responded by saying that the school’s principals are “the best”.

They quickly changed their tune for another good review, however, replying “trap” to someone who encouraged others to enrol.

Unclear if admin has any connections to North Vista Secondary School

Despite the apparent dedication to North Vista Secondary School, some of the admin’s replies have raised suspicions about their relationship to the school.

Responding to one troll’s review that rated the school one star despite never having enrolled there, the admin said: “Same”.

Inversely, a user called the school the GOAT (greatest of all time) despite apparently being from Malaysia.

To that, the admin replied that they themselves are not even from North Vista.

While it remains to be seen what the admin’s ties to the school actually are, it is worth noting that any Google user can become the owner of a location simply by adding a missing place.

