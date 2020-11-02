Warmer Days In Nov May Bring An End To Singapore’s Aircon Weather

Today’s (2 Nov) heavy rain may have scared some of us, but they may be the last cold winds to blow over Singapore for a while. The National Environment Agency (NEA) revealed in a press release today that we’re set to experience warmer weather in the first 2 weeks of Nov.

Source

But if the flash floods this evening were any indicator of nature’s surprises, we’re still hopeful for brief showers.

Warmer weather in first 2 weeks of Nov

Had it not been for the Covid-19 pandemic, many Singapore residents would be planning for their year-end vacations now.

Wintery escapes to snowy countries would have provided a much-needed respite from the humidity.

Unfortunately, with leisure travel to many places still impossible, we’ll most probably be in sunny Singapore for a while.

Source

Dig up that sleeveless blouse you used to wear under your office coat, to still look stylish while out and about in the heat.

You’d want to come up with more outfits like that, as NEA predicts warmer weather in the first 2 weeks of Nov.

Temperatures as high as 35°C

According to NEA, the temperature in Nov is expected to range between 24°C to 34°C on most days.

1 or 2 days, however, may see the temperature soaring to as high as 35°C, so brace yourselves for some real heat.

Source

Though NEA predicts “moderate to heavy thundery showers with frequent lightning” over parts of Singapore in the afternoon and evening, don’t expect it to get too cold.

With persistently hot weather, you might want to keep some bottles of cold water ready in the fridge.

Those with aircons may want to enjoy the cool air, but remember not to set the temperature too low.

Enjoy the aircon weather while it lasts

Those without aircons, seems like now’s the time for you to bask in the naturally cold winds while they’re still blowing.

The rain may dampen your moods now, but you’ll definitely miss it when it’s gone.

Let’s hope the Nov heat won’t be too merciless, as we’ve been in the hot seat for long enough.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from achresis khora on Flickr.