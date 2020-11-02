Flash Floods Spotted Around Singapore On 2 Nov, ‘Yellow River’ Flows Along Hougang Ave 3

The term “Monday Blues” took a literal turn today (2 Nov) as rain fell mercilessly all over Singapore, with the Public Utilities Board (PUB) releasing flood risk warnings along various roads. Unfortunately, several roads did eventually experience flash floods, including in Hougang and Upper Paya Lebar.

A member of public also reported a fallen tree at MacPherson Rd.

‘Yellow river’ at Hougang Ave 3

A netizen posted a photo on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, showing serious flooding along Hougang Avenue 3.

Thankfully, there appeared to be no vehicles along that particular stretch, save for a bus which we hope managed to ferry passengers safely.

The sight of the murky waters, almost like a ‘yellow river’ is quite a startling one, as the roads seem to vanish beneath them.

Flash floods at Lor Gambir & Paya Lebar

Unfortunately, Hougang was not the only area hit by flash floods.

CCTV footage from PUB show floods of various intensities occurring at Lorong Gambir, Upper Paya Lebar Rd and Mt Vernon Rd at around 3pm.

Like in Hougang, muddy waters pool along the road just outside the private estates.

In one shot, the writings on the road are barely visible beneath the cloudy puddle.

PUB shared on Facebook that officers were deployed to these sites to provide assistance to anyone in need of help.

Fallen tree at MacPherson Rd

Flash floods weren’t the only things dampening our moods today, as strong winds apparently uprooted an entire tree at MacPherson Road too.

Hopefully, the according authorities have removed it by now, to create a safe and clear path for motorists.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

Stay safe indoors

While the wet weather may rain on our parade, it provides a small relief from the unforgiving heat in the day.

Nevertheless, we’d advise staying indoors and admiring the rain from a safe space, so you won’t find yourself stuck in a flash flood.

We hope those affected by the floods have received the help they need, and are fine now.

