Novela Has Up To 70% Off SK-II, Nars & Estée Lauder, Grab Glow-Up Essentials

Most ladies who love wearing makeup would tell you that looking fabulous all the time doesn’t come cheap — especially if most of the products come from renowned global brands.

Thankfully, there’s an upcoming event where you can enjoy discounts of up to 70% on beauty stalwarts like Estée Lauder, SK-II, Givenchy, and many more.

Happening from 21 to 24 Sep, the Novela Members’ Day sale will certainly come as welcome news to those seeking a skincare and makeup refresh.

Such deals on big names in beauty are few and far between, so those who are running low on their favourite products should seize the chance to stock up.

Those who’ve always lusted over these luxurious products from afar can also consider finally taking the plunge and adding it to their arsenal – after all, we will be saving money with the discounts, right? #girlmath

Freshen up your daily skincare routine

Wrinkles, fine lines, tired-looking eyes, and a dull complexion are problems that plague many of us hardworking, and — ahem — slightly vain queens who hustle hard every day.

Novela has got our backs though, with a slew of skincare options that will make anyone look and feel their best.

Estée Lauder is among the brands on sale, with four featured products from foam cleansers to facial treatment serums.

If you’re really serious about levelling up your skincare routine, the Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum might just be the option for you.

The product boasts skin-firming and pore-minimising properties, with even a claim to boost radiance overnight, according to the brand.

To really milk the promotion, grab your bestie and split the cost – since you’ll be paying for two bottles anyway.

If you’re more of a Japanese skincare girlie, Shiseido’s Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate might be more up your alley with a lightweight formula for smooth, healthy skin.

While it’s one of the pricier options, you’ll be getting the product at half price, which is a steal to say the least.

You’ll also find famed SK-II products at a discounted price during the sale, namely their:

Facial Treatment Essence 230ml – S$399.90 for 2 (U.P. S$325.00 each)

Facial Treatment Gentle Cleanser 120g – S$139.90 for 2 (U.P. S$102 each)

Ultraura Essence Bundle 50ml – S$399.90 for 2 (U.P. S$724.00)

Facial Treatment Essence & Clear Lotion 230ml – S$289.90 for 2 (U.P. S$463)

Get that clean girl aesthetic with Nars & Givenchy

Apart from skincare, the Novela Members’ Day sale also has loads of cult-fave cosmetics for those who like to glam up every once in a while.

Doing makeup takes time and effort, so who wouldn’t want their look to stay on point for as long as possible?

With the Nars Light Reflecting Prismatic Powder in Moonwave, you’ll find your skin looking bright and even as the setting powder illuminates and enhances your natural complexion.

A bonus is how pretty the marbled powder is, looking like an ethereal Paddle Pop in a compact.

Joining Nars at Novela’s sale is also the luxury brand Givenchy, which will be featuring products like:

Rose Perfecto Lip Balm – S$40.60 (U.P. S$58)

Prisme Libre Glow Foundation 30ml – S$59.90 (U.P. S$93)

Prisme Libre Mousseline Pastel 4X3g – S$59.90 (U.P. S$102)

Turn heads with a new signature scent

The deals don’t just stop at skincare and make-up though – let’s just say that perfume enthusiasts are in for a treat.

For those who haven’t really dabbled in the world of fragrances, think of it as the finishing touch to your look. A good scent puts you in a fantastic mood and basically brings your entire vibe to the next level.

One brand that offers such stunning scents is Byredo, known for its lasting and unique range of fragrances. Many K-pop stars are reportedly huge fans and have at least one of these babies in their collections.

Besides Byredo, Novela is also lowering its prices for several Jo Malone scents, a brand that needs no introduction in Singapore.

Whether you’re trying to find your signature scent or stock up on your all-time favourites, the upcoming sale is your golden opportunity to do so.

With perfume from other top brands like Gucci, Mont Blanc, and Tom Ford also in the mix, you’d likely be spoilt for choice.

Score branded beauty staples & freebies at Novela Members’ Day sale

So ladies (and of course gents who want to score some points with their partners), remember to keep your calendars free from 21 to 24 Sep and don’t gatekeep this event from your friends.

As the name of the campaign suggests, you would need to sign up for a free Novela membership in order to enjoy all these sweet Members’ Day discounts and promotions.

All you need to do is grab your phone, download the Novela app, and create an account – it’s as simple as that. Newcomers even get a S$5 voucher, by the way.

Now that you’re all geared up for some serious shopping, plan your trip to any one of the following Novela stores:

SingPost Centre: 10 Eunos Road 8, #02-101/102, Singapore 408600

IMM: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #02 – 41, Singapore 609601

Chinatown: Yue Hwa Building, 70 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059805

Velocity@ Novena Square: 238 Thomson Road, #01-36/37 Singapore 307683

Waterway Point: 83 Punggol Central, #01-50 Singapore 828761

Bugis Plus: 201 Victoria Street #02-62/63, Singapore 188067

Apart from the unbeatable deals, members can also walk away with exciting freebies like the trendy puffer bag and Origins’ Mega Mushroom Mask with a minimum spend of S$220 and S$650 in one receipt respectively.

Spending at least S$300 also gets up to S$80 in cash vouchers, which you can start using from 25 Sep onwards with no minimum spend.

For more information, check out the website or follow Novela on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook for all the latest updates.

No need to empty your bank account to look & feel pretty

Sometimes, all we need to jazz up our daily beauty routine is a new product or two. And when it comes to what we put on our face, it’s understandable that we’d only want the best and most high-quality stuff.

However, such items do come at a slightly steeper price. That’s why deals and promotions exist to make our shopping trips a little less painful for our wallets.

At the end of the day, everyone wants to look and feel good. And if they can achieve that without burning a hole in their pocket, then that’s a win-win situation through and through.

