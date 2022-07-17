NS Servicemen Can Spend NS55 Credits At FairPrice & Get S$6 Return Voucher

Spend At Least S$55 At FairPrice Using NS55 Credits & Get A S$6 Return Voucher

If you’re an NS serviceman and are stuck wondering what to do with your newly-received NS55 S$100 credits, myriad options are available, including at FairPrice.

One feasible option is to use them for your next grocery run. Whether you’re a full-time serviceman (NSF), NSman or regular, you’ll likely have to purchase daily necessities for the family or yourself.

To thank all NSmen for defending the country over the past 55 years, FairPrice is giving a S$6 return voucher if you spend S$55 and over on a single receipt.

The last day for the offer is today (17 Jul), so there’s still time to make your purchases at a FairPrice near you.

S$6 return voucher if you use NS55 credits for FairPrice purchases

The S$6 voucher can be used between 1 and 9 Aug, provided you spend S$55 and above using any purchase method.

Note that the voucher can’t be used for purchasing the following items:

Cigarettes

Statutory items (4D, Singapore Sweep, TOTO, FairPrice Gift Vouchers and Gift Cards)

Infant milk powder (0-12 months)

Prescription and pharmacy-only medicines

Only one voucher can be used at a time, and you can only redeem a voucher per customer once a day.

Make your last-minute grocery run today

Since Sunday (17 Jul) is the last day you can redeem your voucher, you might want to take some time today to visit FairPrice.

If you’re still undecided on what to use the rest of your NS55 credits on, you can check this list out for discounts.

The credits are valid for a year upon issuance.

