NSF Accused Of Taking Upskirt Video, Woman Clarifies She Wanted To Raise Awareness

NSF Reportedly Caught Trying To Take Video Of Female Commuter

Incidents of victims suffering harassment in Singapore are fairly common, even with our low crime rate. Hence, it’s understandable that people are on high alert to avoid falling victim to suspicious characters.

Earlier this month, a TikToker from Singapore claimed in her video that a full-time national serviceman (NSF) had taken an upskirt video of her during her train journey.

The viral video has gained widespread attention from netizens, with some supporting her and others challenging her accusation. She has since posted another update on the platform, stating that she aimed to heighten awareness of harassment in Singapore.

Wanted to raise awareness of upskirt videos

On Thursday (14 Apr), TikTok user Rach aka @rachieeeex, accused an NSF of taking an upskirt video of her.

In the video, she stated that the man had allegedly started filming her from Botanic Gardens to Bukit Panjang MRT.

Addressing the now-viral post, Rach uploaded another update on the incident, clarifying her intentions on why she had raised the issue.

She started by acknowledging the amount of attention the accusation had received. By uploading the allegation, she said she hoped to increase awareness of harassment in Singapore.

Such cases are frequent not only in Singapore but elsewhere in the world. Rach then urged netizens to treat these accusations seriously.

“You shouldn’t invalidate other people’s feelings,” she added, stating that these incidents often deeply affect the mental health of the victims involved.

Clarifies accusation of NSF allegedly taking upskirt video

Rach proceeded to clarify the events of what had occurred on the train. She said she had first noticed the NSF when he placed his phone between his legs while sitting opposite her on the train.

The device’s camera was allegedly facing her at the time. Rach said that she initially assumed the man was tired but realised he might be taking a picture or video of her.

Rach came to this conclusion by noticing that her reflection appeared in the window behind the man when he lifted his phone.

She further stated that she took the video as evidence for a police report.

The video first went viral on 14 Apr, when Rach uploaded it to TikTok to accuse the man of taking an upskirt video of her.

The screenshots show the NSF lifting his phone before placing it between his legs.

Netizens had divisive reactions to the allegation. While some supported Rach in her pursuit of justice, others said she should get all the facts before condemning the man for his actions.

Clarity still needed

Victims of harassment often go through a trying ordeal due to their experience. Hence, we must take their accusations seriously.

However, it is just as important to move forward only with all of the facts at hand. As several TikTok users have pointed out, the situation still lacks clarity.

Hopefully, some closure will soon emerge so appropriate action can be taken against the relevant parties if necessary.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @rachieeeex on TikTok and TikTok.