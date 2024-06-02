4.5m oarfish washes up in coastal Vietnam city, said to be omen of natural disasters

Oarfish spanning 4.5 metres found washed up in central Vietnam city

A 4.5 metre oarfish, commonly known as the “earthquake fish,” was recently discovered in Hue, a coastal city in central Vietnam.

Not only did it draw huge crowds, some speculated that it might be a harbinger of a natural disaster.

Following its discovery, residents reportedly performed a ceremony on the beach and buried the giant oarfish.

Oarfish found washed up on beach in Hue, Vietnam

According to Vietnamese media reports, this deep-sea oarfish was washed ashore on 17 May.

Although the fishermen who found it tried to return it to the sea, it unfortunately died.

Upon hearing the news, many people rushed to the scene and took out their mobile phones to take pictures of this rare deep-sea fish.

The fish was so large that it required several people to carry it.

The locals then performed a fish burial ceremony in accordance with traditional customs.

Some claim oarfish is a harbinger of natural disasters

One of the longest fish species, the oarfish can span up to 16 meters long and weigh up to 200kg. It also rarely appears above the sea.

It is often considered a harbinger of earthquakes and disasters in mythology. However, some scientists say that this belief is unfounded.

A local leader noted that fishermen are accustomed to calling oarfish ‘dragon fish’ and believe that this fish will bring good luck every time it appears.

