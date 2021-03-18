8 OCBC ATMs To Use Facial Verification From 19 Mar

As technology advances, facial verification processes have become part and parcel of our lives. In fact, the feature can already be found on many of our smartphones.

Soon, our banking process will become more convenient with the same technology.

On Thursday (17 Mar), OCBC announced that they will be incorporating face verification technology into their ATMs.

For starters, users will be able to check their account balances at 8 ATMs using the new feature.

Over time, OCBC will expand the feature’s access to allow customers to withdraw cash without the need for PINs or cards.

OCBC ATMs allow users to check balance using facial verification

According to OCBC’s media release, the bank will be the first in Southeast Asia to make use of facial verification for ATM transactions.

Thanks to the new function, users may soon be able to wave goodbye to their ATM cards and even PIN passcodes.

From Friday (19 Mar), 8 OCBC ATMs will allow customers to check their account balance using their facial features. These ATMs are located at:

OCBC Tampines Centre 2 Taman Jurong Shopping Centre Great Eastern, Pickering Street OCBC Tampines Centre 1 HDB Hub Level 1 103 Yishun Ring Road OCBC Campus Geylang Road 7-Eleven

Moving forward, OCBC will also be rolling out this feature to all 550 ATMs islandwide, allowing users to withdraw cash via the same method.

Face verification process take roughly 10 seconds

For its facial verification function, OCBC will match and verify a user’s identity against the SingPass biometric database.

To make use of the feature, users need to only key in their NRIC number and wait while the machine scans and compares their facial images to that in the database.

The verification process takes roughly 10 seconds.

Rest assured, the added convenience will certainly not come at the cost of security.

The bank will be putting in place features that prevent the ATMs from being duped — the machine will be able to detect and block photographs and videos.

Hope other banks incorporate similar features soon

Kudos to OCBC for incorporating technology into their processes and bringing convenience to their customers.

Hopefully, this means users will no longer have to deal with the hassle of bringing around their ATM cards or remembering PINs.

Let’s hope the other banks in Singapore will follow suit and introduce similar features too.

What are your thoughts on this new feature? Let us know in the comments.

