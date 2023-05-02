OCBC Cycle 2023 Road Closures On 7 May To Affect 22 Bus Services, Take Note Of Skips

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

22 Bus Services Affected By OCBC Cycle On 7 May

The OCBC Cycle will return this year between 6 May and 5 Jun. This is the first time the full scale of the event is taking place since 2019.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the event to shift to a remote model over the last few years. Instead of physically convening to cycle, participants had to clock in the required distances on their own.

This year, the OCBC Cycle can finally resume in-person for all categories now that pandemic restrictions are lifted. With the return of the physical event comes inevitable road closures to accommodate it.

In light of the traffic limitations, SBS Transit said in a statement on Tuesday (2 May) that the event will affect the routes of 22 bus services this Sunday (7 May).

Roads in CBD to be closed for OCBC Cycle 2023

According to the OCBC Cycle 2023 traffic advisory, the closures will happen mainly around the Central Business District.

Touted as Singapore’s largest mass cycling event since 2009, the event is expecting about 7,000 participants this year.

Per SBS’ statement, roads where bus stops will be skipped include:

Bayfront Avenue

Beach Road

Bras Basah Road

Central Boulevard

Collyer Quay

Esplanade Drive

Fort Road

Mountbatten Road

Nicoll Highway

Raffles Avenue

Shenton Way

Stadium Boulevard

Temasek Avenue

Temasek Boulevard

Hence, 22 bus services will be impacted by the closures on 7 May.

They are services 10, 11, 14/14A, 16, 31, 32, 33, 48, 56, 57, 70M, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 158, 162M, 186, 196, 400, and 502.

These road diversions will last from the start of bus operations up to 11.00am on that day, although certain bus services will be disrupted only until 9am or 9.30am.

Public should factor in additional travelling time

Commuters should also note that bus 400 will begin service later, at 9.30am, from Shenton Way Terminal.

Bus 48 will take an amended route until 9.45am. However, unlike the other affected services, it will not be skipping any stops.

If you are planning to head out on Sunday, do not forget to plan for additional travelling time should you decide to take the bus.

Featured image adapted from OCBC Cycle on Facebook and SBS Transit Ltd on Facebook.