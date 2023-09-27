OCBC To Remove Pay Anyone App In October, Services Available On Main App

OCBC Will Discontinue Pay Anyone App In October

OCBC will discontinue their Pay Anyone app come October. The bank has consolidated the app’s services on its main digital banking app, where customers can continue using them.

This move is to provide customers with a better app experience.

The bank has yet to clarify when exactly the discontinuation will occur, but they said they will specify it later.

OCBC consolidated features on main app, will discontinue Pay Anyone

On Thursday (21 Sep), customers of OCBC received an email notification that it will discontinue the Pay Anyone app in October.

Initially, the Pay Anyone app was mainly for fund transfers and cardless ATM withdrawals.

In the email, the bank said it has already consolidated the app’s features in the main OCBC Digital app.

These features include:

Scan & Pay

Rewards & Deals

PayNow

This move will offer customers a seamless banking experience in addition to existing OCBC Digital features, such as viewing transaction history, making investments, and buying insurance.

In light of this, the bank recommends current Pay Anyone users download the OCBC Digital app to continue using its services.

The exact date of discontinuation is currently unclear, but OCBC said it would provide an update soon.

For more information, customers may visit go.ocbc.com/ocbcdigital.

Customer transition should be smooth as most already have both apps

Mr Gary Wong, OCBC’s Head of Digital Payments and Ecosystems, told MS News that they expect the transition to be smooth.

This is because most customers already have both apps on their mobile devices.

He highlighted that every OCBC Pay Anyone user can already access OCBC Digital. Hence, they can continue to make payments and transfers to businesses and friends using the main app.

“With the focus on the OCBC Digital app, we hope to give our customers a consolidated user experience where they only need one app to fulfil their banking needs.”

