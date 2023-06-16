SAF Officer Runs 24km To Work From Woodlands To Jurong, Enjoys Scenic Jog Without Crowd

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SAF Officer Runs 24km To Beat Morning Rush Hour Traffic

Whether you’re on the MRT or driving on the road, there’s no chance of escaping the morning crowd.

One man in Singapore took it upon himself to beat the rush hour traffic… on foot.

Based on what he documented, his route looked fairly serene with minimal humans.

Understandably so, since not many would be willing to run 24km to work.

As it turns out, he ran from his home in Woodlands to his office in Jurong.

Journeys from Woodlands to Jurong Camp on foot

The officer documented his journey in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday (14 June).

According to his account of the events, he woke up at about 6am to prepare for his run.

After warming up with some stretching, he carried on with his journey to the West.

Despite the “crazy” challenge, the officer faced it head-on and appeared comfortable during the first leg of his run.

The first part of his journey took him through familiar traffic junctions and stations.

As his journey progressed, he noted various landmarks such as the Singapore Turf Club.

Eventually, his route brought him through the lush greenery of the Railway Corridor.

After a few more kilometres of running through neighbourhoods in Jurong and Pioneer, he made it to his office, which turned out to be at Jurong Camp.

While he did make it to his final destination, it’s unclear if he made it to work on time.

Many amazed by the feat

Unsurprisingly, many in the comments were inspired by the man and expressed their awe at his achievement.

Similarly, another user revealed that they too tried to run to the office after being motivated by the video.

However, instead of going about their day after the run, they had to call in sick instead after presumably feeling ill from the vigorous exercise.

Meanwhile, one commenter reflected on themselves, sharing that they’ll never be able to do what he did.

Indeed, some people are just built for the fitspo life.

SAF officer runs 24km to the office

For some of us, running may be a chore — more so if we have to do it at six in the morning.

Kudos to the officer for committing to such a challenge.

Would you consider running to the office? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.