Woman Allegedly Drunk & Passed Out On MRT, Passengers On Board Help Take Care Of Her

Woman Allegedly Passed Out Drunk On MRT, Strangers Immediately Help Her

It is not uncommon to see many people leaving clubs and bars drunk late at night.

One of them was this woman, who was recently spotted slumped over on the MRT train, most likely due to being heavily intoxicated.

However, instead of leaving her alone, several female passengers on board took the initiative to help her out.

One older woman even let the drunk woman rest her head on her shoulder.

Female passengers take care of drunk woman on MRT

In a TikTok video, the OP showed a woman with her body slumped over two seats on the MRT.

Her hair was covering her face and she appeared to have passed out, most likely from drinking too much alcohol.

The next scene then shows her sitting more upright, with a group of young women surrounding her and appearing to take care of her.

Besides the young women, the older lady sitting beside the drunk girl in the reserved seat helps her to close her bag.

Meanwhile, another auntie sitting on the other side also allows the unconscious woman to rest her head on her shoulder.

However, the OP does not mention how the woman eventually managed to get home.

Netizens touched by passengers’ kindness

In any case, netizens found the scene to be extremely heartwarming.

Many of them were touched that the strangers took the initiative to take care of the woman.

Furthermore, many other TikTok users also pointed out that the woman was lucky to have encountered such kind and helpful souls.

However, others also highlighted that one should take a taxi home if they are in such a drunk state.

After all, it may not be safe to take public transport whilst so severely inebriated, especially for women.

Heartening to see such kind acts

Amidst all the other distressing tales of crime and selfishness, it is truly heartening to see that there are still Good Samaritans to be found in Singapore.

Kudos to the group of passengers for their selflessness.

Hopefully, the woman managed to get home safely and that she decides to watch her alcohol intake the next time she has a night out.

Featured image adapted from @birds_eye38 on TikTok.