OK Chicken Rice has S$5 grab & go meals, customers can skip queues to break fast

OK Chicken Rice has S$5 grab-and-go meals for Muslim customers

This Ramadan, local hawker stall OK Chicken Rice has come up with an initiative to help customers break their fast efficiently.

30 minutes before Iftar, it will prepare S$5 roasted chicken rice boxes for customers to grab and go.

Customers do not need to queue to purchase the meals.

S$5 roasted chicken rice boxes that customers can grab and go

Yesterday (11 March), OK Chicken Rice announced its Ramadan initiative in a Facebook post.

With Ramadan commencing today (12 March), the eatery expressed its understanding that Muslim customers “need priority to break fast”.

Thus, it will be pre-packing grab-and-go boxes of roasted chicken rice. The meals consist of:

200g rice

60g chicken

Two slices of tofu

Chilli

Achar

The meals will go on sale for S$5 per box. The price has been slashed from its Suggested Retail Price (SRP) of S$5.80.

To expedite the payment process, the eatery will waive the packing fee and add more tofu to the meals.

Available at all OK Chicken Rice walk-in stores

Muslim customers can purchase the meals at all of OK Chicken Rice’s walk-in stores. They include:

Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 Block 721

St George’s Road Block 3

Hougang Avenue 9 Block 932

Yishun Street 51 Block 513

Havelock Road Block 51

West Coast Drive Block 501

Bedok Reservoir View Block 760

In November 2020, OK Chicken Rice obtained Halal certification for all its outlets.

Overwhelmingly positive response from customers

Since the launch of the Ramadan initiative, the eatery has received positive responses.

One customer thanked OK Chicken Rice for its care and thoughtfulness to Muslim customers.

The eatery’s boss responded, expressing that they did not know “it will mean so much”.

This is not the only initiative that OK Chicken Rice has come up with to help its customers. In 2022, it offered affordable S$2 meals for blue and orange Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) cardholders.

On Labour Day last year, it also hosted a S$3 free-flow buffet to thank Singapore residents for their hard work.

Featured image adapted from OK Chicken Rice on Facebook and Facebook.