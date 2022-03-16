OK Chicken Rice Will Be Offering $2 Meals To Blue & Orange CHAS Cardholders

The pandemic, as well as the recent hikes in retail and oil prices, have not been easy on Singaporeans.

To ease the financial stress of the current climate, OK Chicken Rice has come out with a new offer that will be last until 31 Mar.

The shop has announced that from 15-31 Mar, they will be offering meals priced at $2. This offer will be valid only for Blue and Orange CHAS (Community Health Assist Scheme) cardholders at selected outlets.

The offer is in light of the current rise in prices across industries. OK Chicken Rice has, therefore, graciously decided to ease the financial burden of the lower-income group.

OK Chicken Rice offers meals at $2

In a Facebook post on Monday (14 Mar), OK Chicken Rice announced that they would be offering meals priced at $2 to Blue or Orange CHAS cardholders.

The following outlets will be participating in the offer:

New Tech Park @ Lorong Chuan

Ang Mo Kio Block 721

St George Block 3

Hougang Block 932

Yishun Block 513

Havelock Block 51

West Coast Block 501.

The meal will consist of chicken rice, originally priced at $3.50.

The offer is available at participating outlets daily from 2pm-4pm and 8pm-9pm till 31 Mar, valid for dine-in and takeaways.

Blue and Orange CHAS cardholders will have to personally visit the stall as proxies aren’t allowed.

Offer is due to rising prices

OK Chicken Rice said the primary reason for the offer is the recent rise in prices across the board.

Both the crisis in Ukraine and the pandemic have led to an upsurge in inflation. During such a dire time, OK Chicken Rice has stepped up with their offer to help struggling Singaporeans.

The shop has been rolling out such an initiative since 2018. It is a selfless act that netizens have praised in the comments under the post.

OK Chicken Rice has also requested support from other Singaporeans so that more residents in need can receive assistance.

We should help our fellow struggling Singaporeans

In times like these, with inflation on the rise, it is important to lend a helping hand to those in need.

It is commendable of OK Chicken Rice to assist those struggling with the current crisis. A simple deal can go a long way in easing someone else’s monetary troubles.

Hopefully, more eateries in Singapore will follow the example that has been set.

While the financial burden of these troubling times can be hard on us, we can make it easier by coming together and expressing our compassion for others.

