Old & ungroomed dog with health conditions unwanted by S’pore owner, rescue group welcomes help

Rescue group welcomes help for old & ungroomed dog with skin & respiratory conditions

On Friday (19 April), HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore posted a video requesting help for an old and ungroomed dog.

Due to his age, the male canine suffers from multiple health conditions that required prompt conveyance to the vet after HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore got hold of him.

It’s now on a nebuliser and could use any help to overcome its current predicament.

Owner didn’t want old & ungroomed dog, gave it away to rescue group

According to HOPE Dog Rescue, the pet’s owner handed him over to volunteers in a double bag as “she didn’t want her old dog anymore”.

The animal came without a harness, collar or leash. As a result of not being groomed for a long time, the dog — Little Richie — had a strong, yeasty smell and nails that almost curled into a full circle.

Long fur also covered his eyes, which appeared to be sunken. Additionally, volunteers claimed there was so much gunk in his ear canal that it overflowed.

Judging from the various indicators, HOPE Dog Rescue volunteers suspect that Little Richie is blind and deaf. However, his owner hadn’t brought him to the vet for so long that she forgot which clinic she would usually take him to.

Diagnosed with multiple conditions at the vet

Upon receiving Little Richie, volunteers rushed him to the vet. There, the vet estimated the dog’s age to be around 13 to 14 years old.

The vet also shared that the poor canine is anaemic, has nasal congestion and difficulty breathing, as well as “some suspicious skin growths”. Little Richie is currently on a nebuliser, which according to WebMD turns liquid medicine into a mist for the patient to inhale.

Expressing their devastation over Little Richie’s predicament and hope for him to pull through, HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore encouraged those who’d like to help to reach them via email at hopedogrescue@singnet.com.sg or through the welfare group’s Facebook page.

Featured image adapted from HOPE Dog Rescue Singapore on Facebook.