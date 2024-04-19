Woman abandons pet ducks at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, gets fined S$2,500

Woman fined for abandoning pet ducks at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

A 61-year-old woman named Huang Su Hui (transliterated from Mandarin) was fined S$2,500 after she abandoned her two pet ducks at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

The incident happened on 28 September 2020.

When explaining her actions, Huang said she abandoned the ducks because a friend had warned her that they would bring bad luck.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Huang was charged under the Animals and Birds Act with two offences.

She has also been banned from having pets for a year.

Woman was told ducks bring bad luck

Huang and her son lived in their HDB unit with their two pet ducks and nine other birds of various species.

She said her friend urged her to stop raising her pet ducks, saying they would bring misfortune to her.

On 28 September 2020, Huang put the ducks in a box then covered it with a red cloth, Shin Min Daily News wrote.

Huang then drove a truck with a friend and brought the box to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. She left the box on a lawn near the car park.

At around 12.30pm on the same day, two National Parks Board staff discovered the ducks and reported the incident to the Animal and Veterinary Service.

Abandons pet ducks, says she was forced to do so

Huang appeared in court without legal representation and pleaded with the judge for leniency.

She said due to her unemployment, she would have to rely on her sister to pay the fine.

She told the judge that she was reluctant to abandon the ducks. Her friend’s persistent advice “forced” her to do it.

Under the Animal and Birds Act, those found guilty of neglecting an animal can be fined up to S$10,000, and/or imprisoned for up to 12 months.

