Chinchilla Found Outside Jurong West Flat Believed To Be Abandoned, SPCA Appeals For Info

Chinchilla Believed To Be Abandoned Outside Jurong West Flat, Enclosure Found At Void Deck: SPCA

A few days ago, a resident of Jurong West found a chinchilla outside his flat.

The animal is believed to have been abandoned as a chinchilla enclosure was later found discarded at his void deck.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore is appealing for more information about this matter.

Chinchilla found in front of Jurong West unit on 18 Jan

SPCA Singapore alerted the public to the chinchilla found at Jurong West in a Facebook post on Friday (26 Jan).

The animal welfare charity said it was found at Block 666B Jurong West Street 65 on 18 Jan.

The resident whose doorstep it was found in front of lives on the 4th floor.

Resident looks for owner but nobody comes forward

Kindly, he took the chinchilla in and put up posters to find its owner.

However, nobody has come forward to claim the animal.

It was also not microchipped.

Finally, he brought the chinchilla to the SPCA on 21 Jan.

SPCA believes chinchilla was abandoned at Jurong West

The next day (22 Jan), an enclosure was found at the void deck of the same block.

It “appears to have housed a chinchilla”, SPCA said.

The item was found discarded near the bins.

Based on this discovery, SPCA believes the chinchilla was abandoned.

Animal abandonment is an offence

Animal abandonment is an offence under the Animals and Birds Act, SPCA noted.

Those found guilty of abandonment may be jailed for up to 18 months and/or fined up to S$15,000.

Thus, the SPCA is appealing for more information on this case.

Members of the public who have any info or saw “anything unusual” between 18 Jan and 22 Jan were urged to reach out to them.

They may call SPCA’s 24 hour-hotline at 6287 5355 (extension 9) or send an email to depinspector@spca.org.sg.

Any information provided will be treated in confidence, it added.

Featured image adapted from SPCA Singapore on Facebook and Google Maps.