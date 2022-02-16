Close Contacts Of Omicron Cases Will Get New 5-Day Health Risk Notice

Despite the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, Singapore seems to be on track to easing safety measures, as the authorities roll out new plans today (16 Feb). Among them is a shorter monitoring period for close contacts of Omicron cases, down from the current 7 days.

From Friday (18 Feb), these individuals will only have to self-monitor for 5 days.

Additionally, in place of a health risk warning (HRW), they’ll get a health risk notice (HRN) instead.

Monitoring period cut down for Omicron cases’ close contacts

Citing the Ministry of Health (MOH), The Straits Times (ST) reported on Wednesday (16 Feb) that Omicron patients’ close contacts will no longer receive an HRW from Friday (18 Feb).

Instead, they’ll get a new advisory, the HRN, which lasts for 5 days.

According to MOH, the change is because the Omicron variant has a shorter incubation period.

Unlike the Delta variant whose serial interval is about 4 days, Omicron’s is only 2, noted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Therefore, close contacts who may have contracted the virus will develop their infections faster after recent exposure.

With the shorter monitoring period, patients will also be able to resume their daily activities sooner once they test negative.

Those with existing HRW to continue serving ongoing notice

Since the HRN will only take effect from 18 Feb, those who have already received the HRW will still have to follow the 7-day monitoring period.

Only those who get the HRN from Friday (18 Feb) can follow the new advisory. They can also continue to collect ART kits from vending machines for self-testing during this period.

MOH, however, reminds the public to still be responsible. If they have been in close contact with a positive case but have not received the HRN, they should still adhere to the protocols.

Hope new measures will ease processes for all

As more Singapore residents test positive or get identified as close contacts, the authorities have to make adjustments to ensure that not much of the daily activities get disrupted.

After all, we’re trying to continue with life as per normal, making a living and catching up with people we hold dear.

Let’s hope that the new measures will ease these processes for everyone without compromising our well-being.

