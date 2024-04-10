‘One Piece’ concert coming to S’pore in Aug, relive Luffy’s adventure through anime OST

‘One Piece’ musical concert to premiere at the Esplanade on 3 Aug

Singapore anime fans, rejoice — the ‘One Piece Music Symphony’ World Tour will be hitting our sunny shores this year.

The live performance will be held at the Esplanade Concert Hall on 3 Aug.

Audiences will get to see a live orchestra performing tunes from the ‘One Piece’ soundtrack as iconic moments from the anime are screened in sync with the music.

Concert celebrates 25th anniversary of ‘One Piece’

The performance is part of the celebrations for ‘One Piece’s’ 25th anniversary, which falls on 22 July this year.

Fan-favourite songs to look forward to include ‘We Are!’, ‘Sai sai saikyo!!!’, ‘Oitsumerareta’, and ‘Binks no Sake’.

The orchestra will also be playing new musical pieces specifically created for the anniversary celebration.

To complement the live music, a giant screen behind the orchestra will show memorable scenes starring the Straw Hat Crew from the ‘One Piece’ anime series.

Watch the show at the Esplanade on 3 Aug

The concert will be playing at the Esplanade Concert Hall on 3 Aug at 7.30pm.

Organisers Faeries of the East advises all concertgoers to be in their seats 15 minutes before the performance commences.

The entire show will last for about two hours with a 20-minute interval.

Tickets, which cost between S$99 and S$169 are available for purchase. For more information, visit the event page.

Featured image adapted from Belgotaku on YouTube.