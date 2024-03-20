Naruto Gallery opens at USS on 28 March with merch & 4D theatre showing final battle

Naruto exhibition makes international debut at USS on 28 March

Singapore Anime fans can rejoice as Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has announced the international debut of ‘Naruto: The Gallery’.

The exhibition celebrating all things Naruto will be open from 28 March to 30 June at Universal Studios Singapore (USS).

The exhibition will also feature a 4D theatre screening of the famous final battle, official merchandise and a Naruto-themed café.

Naruto USS exhibition first of its kind outside of Japan

The Singapore exhibition, the first showcase outside of Japan, is set to “bring to life” the Naruto world from creator Masashi Kishimoto.

As one of the best-selling manga series with 250 million copies circulating worldwide, the exhibition will showcase the well-known storyline of character Uzumaki Naruto.

The announcement of the exhibition is in line with the anime’s 20th anniversary.

Exhibition will have 4D theatre, photo booth & Naruto-themed café

At the showcase, Naruto fans will be able to see the anime come to life through storyboards, character art and video displays at Soundstage 28 in USS.

Highlights of the exhibition include a diorama of Naruto’s hometown — the Hidden Leaf Village — and a collection of well-known scenes.

Visitors can look forward to immersing themselves in the pivotal scenes of the anime in the 4D theatre, where they can watch a seven-minute screening of the epic final battle on surrounding screens.

The gallery will also feature exclusive video works from Naruto scenes by Japanese animation artists.

At the end of the exhibition, visitors will be able to capture their experience at a photo booth with Naruto characters.

Fans will also be able to purchase Naruto’s 20th anniversary official merchandise at Soundstage 28 and the USS store. Among some of the items available will be:

Tin badges

Tote bags

Mini cards

Furoshiki (wrapping cloths)

To round off the experience, eventgoers can dig into Naruto-themed dishes at the Gallery Café located at KT’s Grill.

Anime fans invited to experience exclusive showcase

The exhibition is organised by Group IME and presented by RWS and touring partner SL Experiences.

Co-Founder of SL Experiences and Group IME Ross Leo said the journey to bring the anime to life has been “nothing less than spectacular”, and hopes the exhibition will attract interested visitors.

“We hope that everyone can experience the beauty of this hugely successful creation through this experience,” he expressed.

Tickets to the exhibition are S$83 per adult and S$62 per child, with general admission to USS included. You can visit the event page here for more information.

For now, here are some basic details of the exhibition:



Naruto: The Gallery at Universal Studios Singapore

Address: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

Dates: 28 March – 30 June 2024

Opening hours: 11am – 6pm

Nearest MRT station: HarbourFront

Featured image courtesy of Resorts World Sentosa, from exhibition in Japan.