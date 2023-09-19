Sentosa Line Round-Trip Cable Car Tickets Now Only S$3, Explore The Island With Your Besties

Sentosa Line Round-Trip Cable Car Tickets Now Cost S$3 For Locals

Taking the cable car is one of the most unique — and popular — ways to tour Sentosa Island. Passengers get to take in bird’s eye views of the Sentosa skyline and shoreline while exploring various attractions along the way.

To enhance accessibility for local travellers, Singapore Cable Car is offering round-trip tickets for its Sentosa Line for just S$3.

Children, on the other hand, only need to pay S$2 for their round-trip tickets.

Sentosa cable car round-trip tickets discounted from S$15 to S$3

According to Sentosa’s website, local passengers can get round-trip tickets on the Sentosa Line for only S$3.

The standard fare is S$15, making the discount a significant one.

As for children aged between 4 and 12 years old, they can ride for just S$2 as opposed to the usual S$10.

Those interested can get their tickets on-site at the cable car station. Alternatively, they can purchase them online on the Sentosa website.

This offer is available to Singapore residents, permanent residents (PR), as well as holders of employment passes, work permits, or dependent passes.

While there is no specified end date to the offer, we would recommend getting your hands on the tickets as soon as possible.

After all, the Pokémon-themed cabins on the Mount Faber Line — connected to the Sentosa Line via a five-minute walk — will be ending on 30 Sep.

Do note that the Sentosa Line and Mount Faber lines will be closed on the following dates for maintenance:

Sentosa Line: 27 Sep to 11 Oct

Mount Faber Line: 12 Oct to 24 Oct

Visit Skyline Luge Sentosa, Siloso Skywalk & Universal Studios Singapore with cable car

The Sentosa Line consists of three stations:

Siloso Point

Imbiah Lookout

Merlion Station

Each station has its own fair share of attractions, so if you’ve been pondering ideas for a full day out with the besties, the Sentosa Line is worth a shot.

At Siloso Point, no visit is complete without a trip to Fort Siloso Skywalk. Here, you can enjoy panoramic views of Sentosa Island from high above — 43 metres to be exact.

For history buffs, Fort Siloso is the place to be as you will be taken on a trip back in time to Singapore during World War II.

The next stop is Imbiah Lookout station, which will give you access to more thrilling attractions such as the Skyline Luge and Mega Adventure Park.

At the Skyline Luge, you can ride a three-wheel cart down a hill that ends at Siloso Beach, and end your downward trip on a high — literally — with the Skyride.

If the adrenaline junkie within you is still raring to go, the Mega Adventure Park aims to please you with a 450m-long zipline and 36-obstacle treetop ropes.

Finally, the Merlion Station connects you to the Resorts World LRT station, which in turn takes you to SEA Aquarium and Universal Studios Singapore.

Time to plan a sunny day out in Sentosa

As you can tell by now, there is no shortage of things to do on Sentosa Island.

If you’ve been wondering about making a trip there, the S$3 round-trip cable car ticket should seal the deal.

Which of these attractions do you look forward to visiting most at Sentosa? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons.