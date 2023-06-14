Van Hit By Car At Ophir Road In Alleged Hit-&-Run Accident, Driver Appeals For Witnesses

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Car Allegedly Hits Van At Ophir Road & Drives Off On 1 June

A couple in Singapore who was involved in a hit-and-run accident is currently looking for video evidence or witnesses of the scene.

On 1 June, Hashira Hidayat and her husband were travelling along Ophir Road when a car collided with their van several times, causing it to swerve into a barricade.

Unfortunately, the driver of the car drove off after the incident.

On Tuesday (13 June), the couple took to Facebook to seek witnesses who may have video evidence of the accident or can remember the car’s licence plate number.

Couple’s van gets hit by car in traffic accident on 1 June

According to Ms Hashira’s post, they were driving along Ophir Road towards the ECP before Raffles Boulevard when they felt three impacts on their van.

The third hit caused her husband to lose control of his van and swerve into a steel barricade, which stopped it completely.

In images shared by the OP, the van suffered extensive damage to its back as well as front, with at least one tyre unhinged.

The couple then exited the van and approached the car.

But instead of staying, the car driver allegedly drove off “as if nothing happened”, while looking back at the couple.

This was even though the car was also damaged following the accident.

The OP said they did not take down the car’s licence plate number as their mind went blank due to the accident and due to how the car abruptly drove off.

All they can remember about the car is that it was big and white.

Appeals for witnesses

In a reply to a comment, the OP noted that both she and her husband are okay.

She had gone to the hospital for an X-ray and was only found to have swollen feet and hands.

The couple is now looking for anyone who may have a video of the incident or managed to get the car’s licence plate number.

Anyone with information can contact Ms Hashira on Facebook.

According to the OP, the accident took place along the following stretch.

Hopefully, someone witnessed the accident and comes forward with evidence.

