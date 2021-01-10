Brown Butter Café At Orchard Road Is A Sakura Haven

Travel restrictions have currently halted our dreams to see the cherry blossoms in full bloom. While we wait for the green light to return to Japan, this café along Orchard Road could temporarily satisfy your wanderlust.

The Brown Butter Café In Orchard Road has sakura trees, pink swings, and a telephone booth that could transport you to the spring season in Tokyo.

We’re already big fans of their excessive pink florals. Let’s take a look at what they have to offer.

Orchard Road café is a sakura haven

From the entrance, you can easily tell that the Brown Butter Café will take you to a floral wonderland.

Inside, you’ll recognise that the owners were inspired by the cherry blossom season. Tall ‘sakura trees’ tower over the furniture, which make it seem like you’re dining next to nature.

Call dibs on the sofa for more comfortable seating with your squad. Maybe you can even plan your Japan bucket list while surrounded by the cherry blossom aesthetics.

Spring evokes dreamy images of playing on the swing or staying in an isolated telephone booth while surrounded by beautiful blossoms. But this décor could momentarily turn your fantasies of travelling to Japan a reality.

Walls covered in sakura pink flowers

To complete the experience, you’ll find pastel pink walls covered with roses. And with this romantic atmosphere, you should definitely include it in your date night wishlist with bae.

Feel free to lounge on their plush sofa seats while admiring their pretty desserts.

Pretty dessert menu

Foodies can cure their sugar cravings with gorgeous desserts that you won’t get enough of.

Their lemon cheesecake literally looks like a slice of Swiss cheese. Although when you take a bite, you’ll be reminded of the light and creamy texture of tofu for $8.90.

Pair it with their avocado smoothies that boast a creative avocado-shaped ice cream topping priced at $10.90.

Breakfast foodies should check out the Lobster Mayo Toastie — a nutritious yet delicious meal jam-packed with the nutrients necessary to conquer the day for $32.

How to reach Orchard Road café

Brown Butter Café is a 7-minute walk from the Orchard MRT station. Here’s what you need to know to get there.

Address: 583 Orchard Rd, #01-18/19, Singapore 238884

Opening Hours: 10:30am-8:30pm daily

Contact number: +65 6219 3018

Website: Brown Butter Facebook

Café to satisfy your Japan wanderlust

Brown Butter Café is a must-visit destination for locals who want to get a glimpse of the cherry blossom season minus the actual travelling.

You’ll definitely fall in love with their rose-covered walls, majestic sakura trees, and pastel pink swing which will inspire you to remain optimistic about your future trip to Japan.

Here’s to hoping that we’ll get to conquer the pandemic soon, so overseas travels can resume once more.

