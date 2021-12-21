Far East Hospitality Has 3D2N Staycation Deals From $1,888

Vacations are great fun. But the planning of nitty-gritty details such as where to go, what to do, and which restaurants to visit—not so much.

If you’re itching for something to do during the holidays yet feel too nua to get started, Far East Hospitality has 2-night stay packages to make things breezier.

All you have to do is pick a place— The Clan Hotel Singapore, Oasia Resort Sentosa or Orchard Rendezvous Hotel.

The Clan Hotel’s rooftop swimming pool

Image courtesy of The Clan Hotel

No planning, no fuss, no more “what should we eat today” conversations will be needed – each staycation package has activities laid out for you, so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy.

We took a peek at their itineraries and summarised everything you need to know before booking.

Cath Kidston-inspired family room at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel

Planning a suitable vacation itinerary for a family of 4 can be quite the challenge. Between mum craving a shopping spree and dad wanting to take it easy – and not forgetting fitting in something fun for the kids – it’s a task we’d rather leave to the experts.

One helpful way to start the vacation on the right foot is getting the location right. That’s why having a staycay at Orchard Road, surrounded by an extensive array of shopping malls and services, is ideal.

With the Orchard Rendezvous Hotel package, you’ll have 3 days and 2 nights of free and easy vacay in town.

Image courtesy of Orchard Rendezvous Hotel

The beautifully Cath Kidston-decorated family room will be the great jumping-off point, offering a spacious 53 sq m room for the family.

Family Rendezvous x Cath Kidston package (from $2,188 nett on weekdays and $2,288 nett on weekends)

Image courtesy of Orchard Rendezvous Hotel

During your stay, classic vintage cars like the Volkswagen Kombi will ferry you around to your various schedules, such as meals at the highly acclaimed Indo Café and Halia Restaurant.

Image courtesy of Orchard Rendezvous Hotel

Aside from this, the package also includes the following, so everyone in the family can enjoy some well-deserved leisure time and rest:

In-room Breakfast

Home to Lunch Transfer in a Volkswagen Kombi

Family Peranakan Lunch at Indo Café White House

Open-top Coach Festive Lights Tour (applicable on Fridays and Saturdays only)

Classic Dim Sum Lunch at TungLok Signatures

Tickets to National Orchid Garden and Dinner at Halia Restaurant

Cath Kidston Mementos

1-way Return Transfer Home

Unlimited Wi-Fi access

Complimentary parking

Being in the heart of Orchard, you’ll be spoilt for choice on how you spend your staycay days.

Rediscover Singapore’s heritage with The Clan Hotel Singapore

While a staycation is usually filled with nua time and lounging around the pool, others may take this opportunity to uncover something entirely brand new.

With The Clan Hotel’s Exuberant Edition package, you will call Chinatown home for 2 nights as it becomes a home base for you to rediscover Singapore once again.

The Clan Uncovers: The Exuberant Edition package (from $1,888 nett)

Image courtesy of The Clan Hotel

With heritage at the forefront of the package, you’ll be set to explore Singapore like it used to be back in the day with trishaw rides along Chinatown and bumboat journeys through the Singapore River.

Image courtesy of The Clan Hotel

Not forgetting one of the bedrocks of Singaporean culture – i.e. food – there will also be a cooking class where one can discover the roots of our local favourites such as laksa and char kway teow.

If cooking is not your forte, QĪN Restaurant and Bar will be serving a sumptuous 6-course festive feast, so you can save the trouble of making your own meal.

Image courtesy of The Clan Hotel

Each stay of the package will run you about $1,888 nett and comes with:

Early check-in from 12pm

2-night stay in MASTER Series Grand Premier Room

Complimentary 2-way limousine transfer

Daily breakfast for 2

Exclusive 庆 – The Celebratory Brew for 2

6-course Festive Feast at QĪN Restaurant and Bar and free-flow cocktails

Cultural culinary class for 2

Heritage trishaw tour and bumboat cruise for 2

Late check-out till 3pm

If learning a thing or two about how our island city came to be is your thing, a guided luxurious tour like this would suit your preferences.

Pamper yourself during a staycation at Oasia Resort Sentosa

After a weary 2021 of WFH and countless protocols to follow, you’re forgiven if all you want to do during a vacation is to prioritise your physical and mental wellness.

Sentosa is the perfect place to get away from it all. Our little island in an island plays home to Oasia Resort Sentosa, where you can relish a self-healing retreat with their Christmas Retreat package.

Christmas Retreat at Oasia Resort Sentosa Package (from $3,988 nett)

Image courtesy of Oasia Resort Sentosa

In this 3D2N package, you can expect various relaxing activities to take your mind off the stresses of life. The 4-hour relaxation therapy includes a forest bathing experience and a 90-min facial at Oasia Spa.

Image courtesy of Oasia Resort Sentosa

To fully recharge your body, the tummy needs filling, too, and you can do that with a $300 dining credit at Bedrock Origin.

Image courtesy of Oasia Resort Sentosa

The package will run you a pretty penny from $3,988 but comes with:

Daily breakfast for 2 persons

2-way land transfer

Wellness in-room amenities

Refuel your Taste Buds with$300 Dining Credit at Bedrock Origin for 2 and Welcome Cocktail

Refresh your Mental Wellness with 4-hour Relaxation Therapy for 2 -2-hour Forest Bathing experience 90mins Facial at Oasia Spa 30mins Scalp Massage at Oasia Spa



Rejuvenating in the tropics of Sentosa while having nature refuel those batteries again, so you’re ready to conquer 2022.

Book hotels under Far East Hospitality’s Festive Staycation packages

As 2021 comes to an end, make what time we have to rest and recover with Far East Hospitality.

Image courtesy of The Clan Hotely

Leave itineraries to the experts and just go with the flow with the different packages that you can also find on their website.

Rates for The Clan Hotel and Oasia Resort Sentosa’s packages are exclusive to Far East Insiders. You can sign up here for the inside scoop on future promos.

Do note that all the packages have a book and stay period between 3 Dec and 1 Jan 2022, so get booking before the year ends.

Make staycay plans without having to plan

The ongoing pandemic may have put a hold on your upcoming overseas plans, but there’s no reason you shouldn’t treat yourself to a well-deserved break right here on our island city.

Opting for staycation packages will mean there’s no need to jump through the multiple hoops of planning the entire vacation.

Plus, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the festive season and get yourself recharged and ready to hustle hard again when the new year arrives.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Far East Hospitality.

Featured image courtesy of The Clan Hotel, Orchard Rendezvous Hotel & Oasia Sentosa Singapore.