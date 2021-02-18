The Clan Hotel Has 1-For-1 Staycation So You Can Turn Weekends Into Memorable Dates

Travel is still out of reach due to the ongoing pandemic. While we can’t take a trip to faraway places just yet, a new local outlet will give you the staycation you deserve.

The Clan Hotel at Telok Ayer has a 1-for-1 staycation deal until next Sunday (28 Feb) as a part of their soft launch.

Travel-starved couples can turn weekends into memorable dates with bae thanks to their sky pool, sky gym, and free-breakfast-for-2 deals.

Those sick of staying at home can break away from their routine for one weekend — if you don’t mind splurging on a staycay for special occasions.

Let’s take a look at what they have to offer.

Chinatown hotel has luxurious rooms

The newly-opened Clan Hotel at Telok Ayer boasts a luxurious experience. Guests can choose from 3 types of rooms — Grand Premier, Premier, and Deluxe Room.

According to their promotion policy, the 1-for-1 staycation package will be limited to 15 Premier rooms daily.

If you’re lucky enough to snag the offer, you can spend a night in an expansive suite with an elevated view of our stunning cityscapes.

Guests can even enjoy a turndown service with essential oils and a calming brew to get a much-needed break after surviving hectic weekdays at work.

Amenities include a Nespresso machine, a complimentary mini-bar, Bak Kut Teh (Pork Rib Broth) Cookies, and carefully chosen tea blends by Pryce Tea.

Another option for guests looking to splurge is the Grand Premier Room. Here, you can reward yourself with a shoe spa service, a butler-drawn bath, and a collection of fragrance soaps.

Sky pool & sky gym

When you’re not in the bedroom, you can hang out at their Sky Pool and Sky Gym.

Located 30 storeys aboveground, the Sky Pool lets visitors soak from up high and marvel at Chinatown’s terra-cotta rooftops and endless shophouses.

Head to the Sky Gym to achieve your weight loss goals for the New Year. The fitness playground boasts of ‘punching bag’ columns and virtual gym classes so you can get your dream figure.

Couples can also get some fresh air and engage in intimate conversations at the Terrace.

The Clan Hotel staycation package

To get a taste of their service, the hotel is offering a 1-for-1 staycation package that lets guests book 2 nights at the price of one.

This seems ideal for couples longing for date nights away from home.

The staycation deal includes the following:

Breakfast for 2 at Qin Restaurant

Customisable in-room refreshments

Local precinct tour experience led by The Clan Keeper

One-way limo transfer

The entire experience is priced at $458 nett for a 2-night stay. Couples on a budget can split the cost with bae and pay around $114.5 per night.

No need to fret if you can’t make a booking this month. The Clan also has opening promos for their Deluxe Rooms and Master Series suites until 31 May.

Those interested can check their current promos on their website.

Book a weekend with bae

The Clan Hotel at Telok Ayer lets you beat the travel bug with affordable staycation deals.

A weekend at their swimming pool, gym, and suites from up above will surely recharge your mind and body. The best part? You can spend much-needed quality time with bae.

In the meantime, you can head to their website to view their full list of suites, amenities and make a booking.

