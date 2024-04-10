‘It wasn’t my time’: man enters Oregon store just as construction saw blade hurtles towards him

Construction saw blade narrowly misses man in Oregon, USA

In a heart-stopping moment on 28 March, a man in the United States (US) dodged a deadly fate when a saw blade, propelled from a nearby construction site, hurtled towards him.

According to KEZI 9 News, the man stepped into a neighbourhood store mere seconds before the blade crashed into the store’s exterior.

Despite escaping physical harm, the ordeal has left him shaken.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the aftermath of the incident.

Blade slams into store’s exterior shortly after customer enters

Surveillance footage captured the harrowing moment that fateful day.

Shane Reimche had just stepped foot into Quicktrips Neighbourhood Market in Eugene, a city in Oregon.

Shortly after the door closed behind him, a saw blade suddenly charged towards the building with intense speed.

It then slammed into the store’s exterior, embedding itself into the wall.

The blade, estimated to measure about 4 feet (122cm) wide, damaged the storefront — just inches away from the door.

Recalling the terrifying ordeal, the store’s owner, Amit Grewal, remarked that the impact was so powerful that “it shook the whole store”.

Blade came loose from nearby construction site

The blade that narrowly missed Mr Reimche originated from a nearby construction site operated by Northwest Natural Gas.

In light of the incident, the company emphasised that such an occurrence was highly unusual.

A contractor who witnessed the incident speculated that the blade might have been dislodged due to a “lost bolt” and a possible “operator error”.

Man left traumatised after incident

The incident has understandably left Mr Reimche feeling quite traumatised.

“Oh my god, I had tears all night. It was petrifying. I was shaking in the store,” he recounted.

He also shared that after his children viewed the surveillance footage on social media, they went to his house to hug him.

“Obviously it wasn’t my time but probably [the] closest I’ve ever experienced,” he added.

Certain that he would not have survived if the blade had hit him, he expressed his need for a beer as he was still shaken.

