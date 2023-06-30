Thai Man’s Genitals Sliced By Grass Cutter Blade, Passes Away From Severe Blood Loss

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man In Thailand Gets Genitals Sliced By Blade While Cutting Grass

While some may believe that taking shortcuts can help one finish their work faster, doing so can also lead to horrible consequences.

This was the unfortunate case for a man in Thailand recently.

In an attempt to hasten the process of cutting grass, he replaced a standard strimmer blade with a larger metal one.

Unfortunately, the blade snapped off and cut his genitals, causing severe and fatal blood loss.

Man dies after grass cutter blade slices genitals

According to Thai news site The Thaiger, police found the body of 39-year-old Praditsin Chuypad in a forest park in Nong Bua Lamphu province on Wednesday (28 June).

His legs and trousers were reportedly covered in blood.

Not far away lay a grass strimmer and a broken metal blade.

Police also came across a blood-stained piece of the blade that had snapped off.

Upon removing Praditsin’s clothes, rescuers noticed deep slash wounds on his genitals and groin.

They determined that his tragic demise was the result of significant blood loss as the blade had sliced his arteries.

It’s believed that the blade broke after hitting the victim.

Man changed to metal blade to speed up work

72-year-old caretaker Waen Visetsakda told police that the owner of the forest park had hired Praditsin to trim the grassy areas.

He was tasked with finishing the job on the day of the incident, two days after he started work.

Mr Waen shared that Praditsin had swapped the standard strimmer blade with a bigger metal one as he thought this would speed up his work.

Apparently, using metal cutting blades was something that Praditsin’s uncle, 56-year-old Narongsak Laketago, had warned him against doing.

However, Mr Narongsak’s advice seemingly fell on deaf ears.

