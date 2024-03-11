Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo & more don red pins in support of Gaza ceasefire at the Oscars

Celebrities grace Oscars carpet donning red Gaza ceasefire pins

As Hollywood celebrates its best actors, the 2024 Oscars red carpet saw many of its guests donning red pins calling for a ceasefire in Gaza while the Israel-Hamas war continues on the other side of the world.

The pins are courtesy of Artists4Ceasefire, a group of entertainment industry professionals who called for a ceasefire via an open letter to United States (US) President Joe Biden in late-2023.

At the 96th Academy Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on Sunday (10 March), stars such as Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, and more sported the visible logos, making a quiet yet noticeable statement.

Billie Eilish & Finneas wore Gaza ceasefire pins to Oscars 2024 ceremony

Pop chanteuse Billie Eilish was among those who wore the Artists4Ceasefire pin at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday (10 March), alongside her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas.

The pair won Best Original Song this year for their track ‘What Was I Made For?’, which appeared in the 2023 blockbuster ‘Barbie’.

‘Poor Things’ stars & other celebrities join in on statement

Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Mark Ruffalo also sported the statement accessory at this year’s ceremony.

The Academy had nominated the 56-year-old actor, best known for portraying the MCU’s Incredible Hulk, for the Best Supporting Actor category in the film ‘Poor Things’.

Ruffalo’s fellow ‘Poor Things’ colleague Ramy Youssef joined in on the pin-wearing.

The actor-comedian was also a presenter at the event. Regarding the pins, Youssef told The New York Times:

There’s a part of you that hopes it doesn’t have to get to pins. There’s a part of us that hoped we would already be at a cease-fire, and we’re not.

Other celebrities who wore the ceasefire pins include filmmaker Ava DuVernay and American actor Mahershala Ali. The latter will portray the titular character in the upcoming MCU ‘Blade’ film.

