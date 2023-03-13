Michelle Yeoh Wins Best Actress Oscar, Ke Huy Quan & Jamie Lee Curtis Also Bag Awards

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Michelle Yeoh Wins Oscar For Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh is officially the first Asian woman to win an Oscar after picking up the golden statuette for Best Actress for her role in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’.

This morning (13 Mar), Asian communities all over the world held their breath as the winners for the 95th Academy Awards were announced.

Yeoh, 60, was among other industry heavyweights in the Best Actress category.

The other nominees were Andrea Riseborough for ‘To Leslie’, Michelle Williams for ‘The Fabelmans’, Cate Blanchett for ‘Tár’, and Ana de Armas for ‘Blonde’.

In addition, Yeoh’s co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis also took home a statuette for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively.

Michelle Yeoh gives shoutout to family in Malaysia & Hong Kong

In her acceptance speech, the Malaysian actress began by telling “all the little boys and girls who look like [her] watching tonight” that her win is proof that “dreams do come true”.

She then added to applause from the star-studded audience, “And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up.”

After thanking the cast and crew of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, Yeoh went on to dedicate her award to her mother, who was watching the ceremony from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with the rest of her family and friends.

She also gave a shoutout to her “extended family in Hong Kong”, where she started her career.

“Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up so that I can be here today,” she gushed.

Starting out as a Hong Kong action film star in the 1990s, Yeoh has more than proven her worth in the global film industry.

Today, her film credits include ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’, Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, as well as the rom-coms ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and ‘Last Christmas’.

Her historic Oscar win only serves to immortalise her contributions and efforts to film and Asian representation in the industry.

Ke Huy Quan & Jamie Lee Curtis win Best Supporting Actor & Actress

It is undeniable that the focus of this year’s ceremony was fully on ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’.

The A24 blockbuster hit about a woman’s epic journey into the multiverse to save her family has proven to be this year’s strongest contender, having won multiple awards even before the Oscar nominations were announced.

Earlier during the ceremony, Quan’s monumental win for Best Supporting Actor warmed the hearts of many.

The Vietnamese-American actor had quit acting for about 20 years after his last film, 2002’s ‘Second Time Round’.

In 2021, he took a small role in the Netflix family flick ‘Finding ‘Ohana’.

However, it was 2022’s ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ that gave him his biggest break – and his first-ever Academy Award trophy at 51 years old.

Alongside Quan, his fellow ‘Everything Everywhere’ star Curtis was also honoured with a Best Supporting Actress Oscar of her own.

Prior to the Oscars, Curtis was already a recipient of other acting accolades at the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards.

The year of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

At this year’s Oscars, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ was nominated for a whopping 11 categories and bagged seven of them.

They are:

Best Picture

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Director

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

It was also nominated for Best Original Song, Best Original Score, and Best Costume Design.

Stephanie Hsu was nominated for Best Supporting Actress alongside Curtis as well.

