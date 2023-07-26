Otters Reportedly Invade Pond Outside Bukit Merah HDB Flat & Eat 7 Koi Fish

Otters Devour 7 Koi Fish From Mini Pond Outside Bukit Merah Flat In 2 Days

Incidents involving otters invading private human residences and having a seafood feast are not new. But such cases are perhaps not common enough for most homeowners to take precautions.

Recently, a bevvy of otters reportedly invaded a fish tank that a resident had placed outside their HDB unit in Bukit Merah. They had quite the meal there as they captured and devoured seven koi fishes.

The elderly resident who owns the fish expressed his sadness over the incident, as he had apparently spent 10 months rearing them, only to lose them all in two days.

Otters invade fish pond while Bukit Merah resident has dinner

Recounting the incident with Shin Min Daily News, Mr Wu (name transliterated from Chinese) said he has a fish tank positioned near the back entrance of his HDB unit.

The 61-year-old reportedly stays at the ground floor unit of an HDB block along Bukit Permai Road in Bukit Merah.

On Sunday (23 July) evening, the retiree was having dinner at a nearby kopitiam when his neighbour told him that otters had invaded his fish tank.

Mr Wu tried rushing home, but it was too late by then — a bevvy of about five otters had already eaten six of his seven koi fishes.

Two of the otters even had fishes in their mouths at the time.

After the otters left, Mr Wu specially changed the water for the remaining koi fish.

But to his horror, the otters revisited the next morning and devoured the last surviving koi fish.

Saddened by loss of fish

Speaking to Shin Min Daily, Mr Wu shared that he had spent the last 10 months raising the koi fish after he had a stroke.

When asked about the loss of his precious koi fish, Mr Wu was clearly saddened:

I spend so much time raising them but they were gone within two days. It’s a pity.

The 61-year-old was also surprised by the otters’ visit as he hadn’t seen them around the areapreviously.

Even though some neighbours had seen otters at a nearby drain, Mr Wu said that it’s located quite a distance away.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News.