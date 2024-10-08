Family of otters break into Clementi Condo, kills fish in pond

Otters break into Clementi condo on 6 Oct

On Sunday (6 Oct) night, a family of otters broke into a condominium in Clementi and ate fish in a public pond.

Describing the encounter as “devastating”, Charlie shared that the family of six to seven otters devoured at least two fish.

“They came as one family to the condo compound and swam from pool to pool. They then (proceeded) to the condominium fish pond and attacked two fish,” the student recounted.

The fish killed were identified as amur catfishes, a species commonly found in East Asia.

Dead catfish left with eye and tail missing

The 14-year-old captured pictures of the otters preying on the fish.

He also spotted ‘incriminating evidence’ of the otters’ brutal onslaught — muddy pawprints on the ground.

Charlie shared that a “catfish of more than seven years” was one of the casualties.

The fish’s left eye and tail were noticeably missing from its carcass.

Upon witnessing the scene, Charlie sought assistance from the condo security guards to chase the otters away.

On several occasions, otters have been spotted in residential premises in Singapore. In many of these cases, the otters feasted on live fish that were left unsupervised.

Featured image courtesy of Charlie.