M’sian Business Owner Fires 12 Employees For Backbiting Her In Group Chat, Files Police Report

Business Owner Files Police Report Against Employees For Backbiting In Group Chat

Upon learning that her staff had created a group chat behind her back, a business owner in Malaysia fired 12 employees.

She claimed that they were discussing their dissatisfaction with her behind her back. The woman also filed a police report regarding their behaviour.

Moving forward, she said she would rebuild her company with more loyal and supportive employees.

Entrepreneur fires employees for conspiring in group chat

According to The Rakyat Post, Malaysian dessert business owner Khalieda shared details of her ordeal via a Facebook video.

In the clip, she said that she stumbled across a secret WhatsApp group chat that 12 of her employees had started without her.

Within the chat, they would ridicule her behind her back, discussing their dissatisfaction with her as an employer.

World of Buzz (WOB) shared a screenshot of the chat, which Khalieda apparently revealed in a now-expired Instagram story.

In the chat, the employees discussed leaving the firm after receiving their paychecks.

Another screenshot allegedly had one of them telling their employer that she had left the chat but was “pulled” back into it.

“But I have not spoken anything ill about you since then,” the worker said.

Files police report regarding incident

Regardless, a heartbroken and disappointed Khalieda said she demanded resignation letters from the staff members involved within 24 hours.

She additionally questioned why they acted in the manner that they had.

According to WOB, Khalieda wished for the 12 employees to find a better employer with more suitable co-workers at their next workplace.

Another screenshot of an Instagram story she posted showed a picture of her with the implicated staff members.

In the story, she asked:

What did I do wrong? Why betray me?

Khalieda expressed her sadness over the turn of events and even apologised to her staff for failing to be a leader with whom they could work easily. Be that as it may, she filed a police report regarding the incident, which she announced via a Facebook post on 24 Nov.

The Rakyat Post reports that moving forward, she said she would rebuild her business with more loyal and supportive team members.

Featured image adapted from Khalieda Yusra on Facebook and @kiedx_ on Instagram via World of Buzz.