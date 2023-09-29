Pak Mandor Stall In Yishun Wins ‘Best Nasi Lemak’ By Class 95, Reportedly Has Long Queues

Pak Mandor Stall In Yishun Voted ‘Best Nasi Lemak’ By Class 95 Fans

Craving some tasty nasi lemak? Local radio station Class 95 found the winner of their ‘Best Nasi Lemak’ award — as voted by listeners — to be the dish sold by a stall in Yishun.

Pak Mandor Nasi Lemak, run by a mother and her two daughters, are the proud recipients of the accolade, thanks to their delicious food and affordable prices.

The cooks attributed much of the tasty food to their fresh ingredients.

The stall is apparently so popular that the food often reportedly sells out by noon.

Pak Mandor Nasi Lemak praised for tasty yet cheap food

As one of the more popular dishes in Singapore, nasi lemak is widely loved and offering the best one in the country is certainly high praise.

However, Pak Mandor Nasi Lemak in Yishun has outdone its competitors in Class 95’s Foodie’s Choice awards, where listeners voted for the place that sells the best version of a particular dish.

The stall owners attributed their tasty dish to the use of fresh ingredients. The fresh coconut, for example, makes their rice exceptionally fragrant. Even their chicken wings are freshly fried and hot.

Host Yasminne Cheng who visited the stall and tried a plate of nasi lemak with a healthy heaping of sambal had nothing but commendation for every component of her meal.

She apparently isn’t the only one who thinks so highly of the food — foodies have long been singing praises for Pak Mandor Nasi Lemak.

Food blog Miss Tam Chiak, for example, described a meal there as “simple and humble” and “undoubtedly the best nasi lemak in Yishun”. Additionally, the writer pointed out the variety of food you could get on your plate for just S$3.

The Food Page on Facebook recommended it too, calling the dish “[value] for money”. Two plates heaped with chicken wings, kuning fish, anchovies, peanuts, and more cost them just S$10.

Customers form long queue at stall every day

While the coffee shop at 645 Yishun Street 61 may seem unassuming, visitors would likely be intrigued by the snaking queue at Pak Mandor Nasi Lemak, which reportedly starts as early as 7.30am each day.

When Class 95 showed up at 7.45am, they found a line of patrons forming deep into the seating area. More and more people eventually arrived to join the growing queue.

Although the stall opens till 1pm, customers have claimed that they sometimes sell out by around noon — a clear sign of their sheer popularity.

The Food Page’s aforementioned review backed this up too, even mentioning that the queue sometimes extends out to the nearby playground.

One of the stall owners thus advised customers to come on weekdays before lunch to avoid the worst of the waiting times. They do not open on Fridays.

As for the short half-day openings, they explained that they spend the remaining time with their families, enjoying a good rest.

If you’d like to give their nasi lemak a try, here’s how you can find the stall:



Pak Mandor Nasi Lemak

Address: 645 Yishun Street 61, #01-320, Singapore 760645

Opening hours: Mon – Thurs and Sat & Sun, 7.30am – 1pm. Closed on Fridays.

Nearest MRT station: Yishun

Pak Mandor Nasi Lemak run by elderly woman & 2 daughters

Of course, the best dishes are only as good as the cooks who make them.

Pak Mandor Nasi Lemak is run by an elderly woman and her two daughters, Ms Jumianti and Ms Wati.

The sisters’ father, a foreman who switched to the F&B industry, reportedly opened the stall nearly 30 years ago. The name ‘Pak Mandor’ comes from him.

Hoping to continue the family legacy, the two sisters have promised to learn the recipes from their mother.

The two women promised to learn the recipes from their mother to continue the store and its delicious nasi lemak.

Featured image adapted from Mediacorp CLASS 95 on Facebook and The Food Page on Facebook.